Oscars 2024 Predictions: BEST ACTOR (July)





This month has given us plenty of first looks with trailers for Leftovers with Paul Giamatti, Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix and Bob Marley: a love with Kingsley Ben-Adir to give us a taste of what awaits us in this category. Add The Moonflower Slayers (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) having been seen, with A little prayer (David Strathairn), and we have quite a few ideas of how the best actor could play even though it’s only midsummer. However, it ends up shaking, it’s going to be very biopic heavy once again. Ryan Gosling in Barbie he’s very unlikely to campaign here, except maybe at the Golden Globes, where he’d probably win the comedy/music category lead fairly easily, but several dude duos in other films have a foothold and argue until we have a bit more detail on their potential placement. As the WGA Strike is ongoing and the SAG-AFTRA Strike is now in place as of last month’s forecast, from an awards perspective, it will be unclear how this season will truly pan out. It seems unlikely that the strikes will find a proper resolution by the time Venice and Telluride kick off at the end of next month, what those festivals will look like in terms of movies outside of what’s been announced so far, or whether the studios will start pulling some of their planned Fall and Winter 2023 releases and keep them for 2024, much like during the height of the theater closures during the pandemic where multiple movies entered next year. With that, the predictions will have some semblance of normalcy, with dates and details existing until changes are revealed, but the main hope for me and everyone at AwardsWatch is unequivocally that writers and actors are able to secure contracts that value their work both artistically and financially for them, period. Here are my predictions for the 2024 Best Actor Oscar for July 2023. Colman Domingo Rustin (Netflix) Bradley Cooper Maestro (Netflix) Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) Leonardo DiCaprio Flower Moon Killers (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) Paul Giamatti The Holdovers (Focus Features) David Strathairn A Little Prayer (Sony Pictures Classics) Anthony Hopkins Freud’s Last Session (Sony Pictures Classics) Joaquin Phoenix Napoleon (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures) Barry Keoghan Saltburn (Amazon Studios) Kingsley Ben-Adir Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures) Other top contenders: Matt Damon Air (Amazon Studios), Zac Efron The Iron Claw (A24), Jamie Foxx The Burial (Amazon Studios), Christian Friedel The Zone of Interest (A24), Andr Holland The Actor (NEON), Wagner Moura Civil War (A24), LaKeith Stanfield The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures), Kji Yakusho Perfect Days (NEON) Other contenders and/or possible 2024 versions: Jay Baruchel Blackberry (IFC Films)

Gael Garca Bernal Cassandro (Amazon Studios)

Demin Bichir without blood (Fremantle)

Austin Butler The Bikeriders (20th Century Studios) leading or supporting?

Timothé Chalamet Dune Part 2 (Warner Bros)

Timothé Chalamet Wonka (Warner Bros)

Paul Dano Mute Money (Sony Pictures)

Adam Driver Ferrari (STX Entertainment)

Alden Ehrenreich Fair Play (Netflix)

Jacob Elordi Priscilla (A24) leads or supports?

Mike Faist Challengers (MGM) moved to 2024

Michael Fassbender The Killer (Netflix)

Michael Fassbender’s Next Goal Wins (Searchlight Pictures)

Rafael Federman Snow Society (Netflix)

Tom Hardy The Bikeriders (20th Century Studios) leading or supporting?

Day’s Journey into Night by Ed Harris Longs (MGM)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Knight (Searchlight Pictures)

Paul Mescal Foe (Amazon Studios)

Josh OConnor Challengers (MGM) moved to 2024

Josh O’Connor La Chimera (NEON)

Ben Platt Theater Camp (Searchlight Images)

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) Directs or Supports?

Adam Sandler Spaceman (Netflix)

Sebastian Stan A Different Man (A24)

Callum Turner The Boat Boys (MGM)

John David Washington The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Teo Yoo Past Lives (A24) leads or supports?

Ramy Youssef Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) leading or supporting? Without distribution in the United States: Paul Bettany The Collaboration (TBD), Ralph Fiennes Conclave (TBD), Anthony Hopkins One Life (TBD), Benot Magimel The Pot au Feu (TBD), Pierre Niney The Book of Solutions (TBD), Jeremy Pope The Collaboration (TBD), Aswan Reid The New Boy (TBD), Peter Sarsgaard Memory (TBD), Ben Whishaw Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie (TBD) Like that: As Loading… Continue reading

