



Joséphine Chaplin, actress and sixth of 11 children fathered by screen legend Charlie Chaplin, died on July 13 in Paris, her family announcement. She was 74 years old. Chaplin starred with Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golan’s Getaway in the sun (1972), about a group of people trying to leave the Soviet Union to escape anti-Semitism and political repression. She also appeared with Vittorio De Sica and Maurice Ronet in The smell of wild animals (1972), with Liv Ullmann and Kiefer Sutherland as Daniel Petrie The Bay Boy (1984), and with Klaus Kinski in a German version of Jack the Ripper (1976). In 1988, she played Hadley Richardson, Ernest Hemingway’s first wife, in a miniseries starring Stacy Keach. Josephine Chaplin with Laurence Harvey in the years 1972 Escape to the sun. Courtesy of Everett Collection Josephine Hannah Chaplin was born in Santa Monica on March 28, 1949, the third of eight children born to Charlie Chaplin and his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill, the British actress and daughter of Nobel Prize-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill. Her parents fled in 1943 and had Geraldine and Michael before her. In limelight (1952), written, directed and starring her father, she appeared in the opening scene with Geraldine and Michael, and she was in her father’s house. A Countess from Hong Kong (1967) also. In 1972, she played May in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s X-rated The Canterbury Tales (1972). A longtime resident of Paris, Chaplin has played most of his roles in French feature films, including red nights (1974) and In the shadow of a summer (1976). According to IMDb, his last credit came in the 1994 film lower townwith Mike Connors. In 1978, she and her family were involved in a bizarre extortion plot by two men who stole the body and coffin of her father, who had died in Switzerland the previous Christmas Day. The family refused to pay a ransom and his body was found 11 weeks after his abduction. Oona died in 1991. Josephine managed Chaplin’s office in Paris on behalf of her siblings for years and sponsored a statue of her father in Waterville, Ireland, where her family often vacationed. Joséphine Chaplin and dad Charlie Chaplin during a summer vacation in 1957 in Saint-Jean-Cap Ferrat in the south-east of France. Keystone/Hulton Archives/Getty Images She was married to Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris from 1969 until their divorce in 1977, then lived with French actor Maurice Ronet until his death in 1983. Her second husband was archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin; they were together from 1989 until his death in 2013. In addition to Geraldine and Michael, survivors include her sisters, Victoria, Jane, and Annette; brothers Eugene and Christopher; and his sons Charly, Julien and Arthur. A funeral will take place in Paris “in the privacy of the family”.

