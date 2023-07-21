Radio silence ! Tori Spelling has friends worried about the silence of the actress | Entertainment

Friends of Tori Spellings are reportedly worried sick for the actress.

The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with Due South star Dean McDermott has reportedly raised concerns by apparently keeping quiet about her pals since her alleged split with the 56-year-old actor.

A source told the Daily Mail: Tori hasn’t returned calls and has kind of gone missing which is making her close friends worried.

The outlet added that the Toris family were also concerned as they thought they were staying at a $100 a night motel in the Los Angeles area with their five children.

Their insider added: Dean also raises an issue with the kids who are with Tori at these motels.

He thinks the kids should be home and not go to the motel with Tori. He just thinks that’s not what’s best for them right now.

It’s been reported that Toris’ decision to move into a $100-a-night motel with her five kids has nothing to do with her supposed split from Dean.

She was pictured leaving the humble Los Angeles-area accommodation on July 8 following claims she had broken up with the star.

But a source told Us Weekly that the actress booked rooms at the motel due to the ongoing mold problem in their marital home.

The insider said: Tori and Dean are doing great and her stay at the hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a split.

They decided to stay there because of the persistent mold problem in their house. Tori takes this issue very seriously and is not going to subject herself or her children to this.

Page Six reported that Tori looked distraught as she left the motel with her kids.

She was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after it was discovered that an extreme mold infestation was causing them serious health problems.

Tori said in May that the poisonous mushroom had been slowly killing her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer.

The actress grew up in a $165 million mansion owned by her late father, TV producer Aaron Spelling, who died aged 83 in 2006 from a stroke.

She had a bitter row with her family after she got just $800,000 of Aaron’s $500 million fortune.

She faced another setback in June when Dean released and then deleted a statement announcing that they had separated after 17 years of marriage.

He said online: It is with great sadness and very very heavy hearts that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start our own journey.

Dean was then seen moving his belongings to a warehouse, while Tori was pictured wearing a Boys Lie t-shirt.

The couple have been dogged for years by split rumors and they were both spotted without their wedding rings throughout 2021 the same year Tori admitted they slept in separate bedrooms.