Navya Naveli Nanda is focused on business and social impact, not Bollywood stardom





Girish Shukla Updated: 11 hours ago Follow Navya Naveli Nanda Navya Naveli Nanda the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan , has forged her own path, distinct from the glitz and glamor of Bollywood. More inclined towards the business aspects of her family’s endeavors, she credits her family for broadening her understanding of progressive gender roles. Fortunately, I grew up in a family where everyone was always very gender equal. No one has ever really implied a gender role about any particular person, the 25-year-old tells us, adding, “It definitely gave me a lot of clarity about what things should be.” I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn’t impose any gender role on me. Marinea Shweta Bachchan’s daughter and businessman Nikhil Nanda , is actively engaged in many social causes such as women’s empowerment, gender equality and social justice through her passion projects. Like his brother Agastya Nanda prepares for her acting debut, the question arises: has she ever considered acting? Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear on that (I don’t want to become an actor and do that). At the end of college, I realized that was what I wanted to do, she admits. In accordance with her interests, she traveled to delhi earlier this month for the first leg of his Youth national tour, “You Grow, Girl”. The event addressed various issues relevant to young people, ranging from envisioning their ideal world to solving the problem of street harassment. I come from a family and community of strong women, and I have always stood up for women’s empowerment, or women’s rights. I knew I was privileged and lucky enough to have a platform where I could do that and I could voice some of those issues. So I tried to accumulate and put it all together to try to maximize the impact that would come from talking about things, she says of what drives her passion project. Discussing her visit to Delhi, Navya, who has also received thanks and praise for her contributions to the health sector, admitted: It is great to be back home in the city where I grew up. I lived here for 13 years. I am happy that the first stage of the roadshow took place in Delhi. For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best romance podcasts, drama, horror podcasts and more!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mirchi.in/stories/celebrity/navya-naveli-nanda-prioritizing-business-and-social-work-over-bollywood/102009606 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos