The Oscars get the most prestige, but some joy comes from seeing which films and actors emerge victorious from the anti-Oscars, the Razzies, aka the Golden Raspberry Awards. For fans of ‘so bad it’s good’ cinema, it’s the high point of the year, drawing attention to must-see movie massacres since 1980. This first year saw the people of the village pseudo-documentary Can’t stop the music bring out the lowlights such as The naked bomb And Lift the Titanic for the worst movie, Neil Diamond wins Worst Actor for his role in The jazz singerbeating fearsome flops like Bruce Jenner (Can’t stop the music) And Flash GordonIt is Sam J. Jonesand a close race for worst actress falls to Brooke Shields In The Blue Lagoon (Shelly Duvall was nominated in the category the brilliantwith the appointment withdrawn in 2022 about how she was treated during filming). Since then, the Razzies have seen a wide range of (not) talent take home awards: one-time winners, surprise winners, and names that seem to be named in perpetuity. From this group, there is one name that stands as the reigning king of the Razzies, with 11 wins from over 20 nominations: Sylvester Stallone.





How many Razzies has Sylvester Stallone won?

To be fair, of Razzie’s 11 wins, only seven were for Worst Actor – there’s Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple and one more, but really, we’re just splitting our hairs (fun fact: Splitting of heirs, 1993, was never nominated for a Razzie). Sly won his first Worst Actor Razzie in 1985 rhinestoneplaying Nick Martinelli opposite Dolly Parton‘s Jake Farris, a film which also won the same year for Worst original song for “Drinkenstein”that he sings while wearing a brightly colored western outfit that makes him feel more like he belongs in toy story. How to wear their yellow pants, big boy! The following year, Stallone won three of the four Razzie Awards: Worst Actor and Worst Screenplay for Rambo: First Blood Part IIand Worst Director for Rocky IV. The only award he didn’t win that night was Worst Screenplay for Rocky IVthat he lost for himself, the very definition of being hit while you’re down.

Despite a few nominations in between, Sylvester Stallone’s next Razzie win was for, again, Worst Actor in 1989 Rambo III. His next Razzie win for a only performance (there’s one more in between, we’ll see next) came in 1993 for her performance in Stop! Or my mother will shoota movie role Arnold Schwarzenegger recently admitted to cheating on Sly taking. It would be his last win for Worst Actor in a Motion Picture, but not his last Razzie. In 1995, Stallone and Sharon Stone won Worst On-Screen Couple for The specialista prize that ended tied with Tom Cruise And brad pitt For Interview with the Vampire. Stallone’s last Razzie win in a Worst category was for his supporting role in 2004 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over as Sebastian “The Toymaker”, a supervillain with multiple personalities. “Game over.”

Sylvester Stallone hates the Razzies

If Stallone had a fragile ego that somehow survived This list, there’s no doubt that two specially awarded Razzies managed to rip it to pieces. In 1990, Stallone won a Razzie for worst actor of the decade, with performances in Cobra, lock up, On top, Tango & Money, and those listed above cited as meeting the award criteria. Even the most ardent Stallone fan would at some point agree that his output in the 1980s was less than stellar, if not average. More controversial, however, would be Sly’s win for Worst Actor of the Century at the 2000 Awards, one of the many reasons why Stallone is definitely not a fan of the Razzies.

“Worst Actor of the Century” might be a cheeky award, but is it right? There are arguments on both sides, but in yours truly’s opinion, that is definitely not correct. Rocky is an underdog story on and off screen, emerging as one of the greatest sports movies in Hollywood history. first blood is an underrated performance by Stallone in a movie that subverts expectations. Rocky IV connected solidly with fans, and the director’s cut, Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Dracoredeems the film with a 76% rating on the original’s 38% rating on rotten tomatoes (even the 38% suggests it didn’t deserve Razzie’s attention). Despite being a box office disaster, Oscar garnered a favorable retrospective, with Retro Cinema Lee Pfeiffer saying the film “…aged very well and I found it to be a delight throughout.” thriller is an above average action movie, and it’s hard to fathom that the script was the worst in a year that had Elf And RoboCop 3. Moreover, in comparison, the second for the number of Razzies, Madonna, earned nine wins out of 15 nominations, with just 17 movie credits, meaning 88.24% of her acting career caught Razzie’s attention, and more than 50% of them were bad enough to win. Stallone? Over 80 film credits against 20 nominations, a significantly better 25% failure rate.

Lately, however, his standing with the Razzies has been much better. Since his last victory in 2004, Sly has seen only a handful of nominations in those 21 years. And in the final act of repentance, the Razzies nominated Stallone as a nominee for the Razzie Redeemer Award in 2016. The award is presented to a former Razzie Award winner or nominee who has resurrected their failed career to become a respected artist once again. Faced with people like Elizabeth Banks, Will SmithAnd M.Night Shyamalannamed for his return to form with Visit, Stallone emerged victorious“from all-time Razzie champion to award contender for CreedFinally, a Hollywood legend, whose career has always been considered the worst, has won the only Razzie Award anyone hopes to win.