Who is on strike in Hollywood? Roll the credits and find out





Hollywood has come to a standstill with actors and writers striking out simultaneously for the first time in over 60 years. But if you’ve ever seen the end credits, you’ll know that it takes more than acting and a script to make a movie. Tens of thousands of directors, cameramen, lighting technicians and others represented by a range of different unions are not on strike. They can only watch and wait as members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America push for better working conditions and the distribution of profits in an industry disrupted by streaming. Here’s a look at who is and isn’t on the picket line. (Jess Hutchison/Los Angeles Times) workers on strike SAG-AFTRA (160,000 members):

Actors

Voice over actors

Background performers

singers

dancers

Stunts

stunt coordinators

motion capture artists

Drivers Writers Guild of America (20,000 members):

Screenwriters

television writers

Variety comedy writers

Game show writers

Daytime playwrights Workers not on strike Directors Guild of America (19,000 members):

Directors

assistant directors

Unit Directors

Associate Directors

Unit production managers

Managers International Alliance of Theater Employees (45,000 to 50,000 members):

Directors of photography

Production designers

Editors

Animators

Computer artists

costume designers

Art directors

Lighting designers

Scenographers

Sound designers

Set decorators

Propmasters

Cameramen

Clients

Unit Publicists

Script Supervisors

Continuity Coordinators

accountants

Makeup artists

hairdressers

Pole vaulters

Buzzers

Music publishers

Handles

Greens

Site coordinators

Decor painters

Rigging Technicians Teamsters (6,500 members):

Drivers

Location managers

Casting directors

Animal trainers

Wranglers

dispatchers

Chief drivers

warehouse workers Non-unionized:

Producers

Production assistants

Music supervisors

Visual effects supervisors and technicians

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2023-07-21/whos-on-strike-in-hollywood-writers-actors-wga-sag-aftra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos