Entertainment
Who is on strike in Hollywood? Roll the credits and find out
Hollywood has come to a standstill with actors and writers striking out simultaneously for the first time in over 60 years. But if you’ve ever seen the end credits, you’ll know that it takes more than acting and a script to make a movie.
Tens of thousands of directors, cameramen, lighting technicians and others represented by a range of different unions are not on strike. They can only watch and wait as members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America push for better working conditions and the distribution of profits in an industry disrupted by streaming.
Here’s a look at who is and isn’t on the picket line.
(Jess Hutchison/Los Angeles Times)
workers on strike
SAG-AFTRA (160,000 members):
Actors
Voice over actors
Background performers
singers
dancers
Stunts
stunt coordinators
motion capture artists
Drivers
Writers Guild of America (20,000 members):
Screenwriters
television writers
Variety comedy writers
Game show writers
Daytime playwrights
Workers not on strike
Directors Guild of America (19,000 members):
Directors
assistant directors
Unit Directors
Associate Directors
Unit production managers
Managers
International Alliance of Theater Employees (45,000 to 50,000 members):
Directors of photography
Production designers
Editors
Animators
Computer artists
costume designers
Art directors
Lighting designers
Scenographers
Sound designers
Set decorators
Propmasters
Cameramen
Clients
Unit Publicists
Script Supervisors
Continuity Coordinators
accountants
Makeup artists
hairdressers
Pole vaulters
Buzzers
Music publishers
Handles
Greens
Site coordinators
Decor painters
Rigging Technicians
Teamsters (6,500 members):
Drivers
Location managers
Casting directors
Animal trainers
Wranglers
dispatchers
Chief drivers
warehouse workers
Non-unionized:
Producers
Production assistants
Music supervisors
Visual effects supervisors and technicians
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2023-07-21/whos-on-strike-in-hollywood-writers-actors-wga-sag-aftra
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Korea silent on soldier crossing border as US officials express concern
- Who is on strike in Hollywood? Roll the credits and find out
- Aqib Talib’s brother pleads guilty to a fatal shooting at a youth football match
- American Pickers’ Danielle Colby nearly bursts out of her strapless mini dress as she begs fans for ‘advice’ in new photos
- 3 Technologies That Will Transform Your Ecommerce Experience
- Which actor has won the most Razzies?
- Judge sets May 20, 2024 as trial date for former President Donald Trump in Florida classified documents case | Washington
- India and Sri Lanka to strengthen their economic partnership
- What Marketers Need to Know About Pinterest {Worksho – Simple Pin Shop
- Update on the Gilgo Beach serial killings investigation
- Navya Naveli Nanda is focused on business and social impact, not Bollywood stardom
- Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, 46, seems in awe of the 28-year-old PR manager – four years after his wife Ruth died of lung cancer