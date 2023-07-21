Amazing Spider-Man Actor Tied Up as Jimmy Olsen in Superman: Legacy





A new rumor suggests that Skyler Gisondo, who played Gwen Stacy’s brother in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, is attached to play Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn Superman: Legacy.

Trusted scooper MyTimeToShineHello recently shared a gif of Gisondo on Twitter, which was later retweeted by another trusted scooper, CanWeGetSomeToast, alongside an image of Jimmy Olsen. At this time, it’s unclear if Gisondo actually landed the role of Jimmy Olsen or if the actor is simply on Gunn’s wishlist for the role. With the ongoing cast strike preventing any casting deals, it may be some time before we find out if Gisondo will be DC Universe’s new Jimmy Olsen. RELATED: James Gunn Vetoes All Superman-Inspired Songs For DCU’s Superman: Legacy

Who is Superman’s boyfriend, Jimmy Olsen? Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Maxwell, Jimmy Olsen made his official DC Comics debut in Superman #13 in 1941. He is a young photojournalist for the Daily Planet and is close friends with colleagues Lois Lane and Clark Kent. Jimmy Olsen was largely absent from the DC Extended Universe aside from a single appearance in the 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Portrayed by Michael Cassidy, Jimmy was reimagined in the DCEU movie as a CIA agent posing as a Daily Planet photographer as part of an investigation into a group of Nairobi terrorists. He was more recently, Mehcad Brooks played James “Jimmy” Olsen in the Arrowverse series, super girl. So far, six actors have been chosen to Superman: Legacy, which should be the first installment of the film in the rebooted DCU. David Corenswet directs the project as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman with Rachel Brosnahan in the film as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Other superheroes should appear in Superman: Legacy include Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific and Metamorpho, played by Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan respectively. RELATED: The Blue Beetle Box Office Predictions Are Incredibly Low Superman: Legacy is currently in pre-production with filming expected to begin in early 2024. Plot details remain under wraps for Legacy, although Gunn said the film would center on Superman’s legacy. The film has also been described as a “workplace origin story”, suggesting that much of the film will focus on Superman’s civilian identity, Clark Kent, who is a reporter for the Daily Planet. The DC Universe Infinite digital comics subscription service also recently revealed that comic book titles Superman: birthright (2003-04), Superman All Star (2005-06), Superman: Brainiac (2008) and Superman: End of the Battle (2002) inspired Superman: Legacy. Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Source: Twitter

