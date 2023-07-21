Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Moved to 2024, Will Miss Venice – The Hollywood Reporter





MGM pushes Luca Guadagnino Challengers set to 2023. The R-rated tennis drama starring Zendaya was set to have an animated premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on September 15. It will now open in theaters on April 26, 2024 and retire as an opening night feature film in Venice, which is scheduled to run from August 30 to September. 9. “How are you doing in Venice without Zendaya’s support?” notes a source for the release date change. In a twin move, Venice announced a new substitute opener Challengerswith filmmaker Edoardo De Angelis Commander taking the place. The move signals stress ahead for fall festivals as they plan for a season possibly without SAG-AFTRA cast members, who are barred from doing promotional work during the strike. In Challengers, Zendaya stars as former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, who is now a coach whose husband (Mike Faist) is on a losing streak. He ends up feuding with the stranded Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who is his former best friend and Tashi’s ex. As their past and present collide, Tashi is forced to ask herself what she is willing to do to win. Challengers is produced by Amy Pascal through her Pascal Pictures banner, along with Guadagnino and Zendaya. Playwright-singer-writer Justin Kuritzkes penned the screenplay, which landed on the 2021 blacklist. This is the latest in what is sure to be more release date changes amid the strike. On Thursday, Lionsgate announced that it was pushing several titles, including its dirty dance following. Zendaya is also among the stars of Dune: part twocurrently slated for November 3, which is another title that would be difficult to open without the support of its A-list cast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/zendaya-challengers-movie-moved-venice-1235541241/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos