Leader Dogs for the Blind benefits from group fundraising – Macomb Daily

Raising puppies for Leader Dogs for the Blind can be a rollercoaster of emotions for people who volunteer for the training center.

Chesterfield Township resident Michelle Valenti spoke about the leader dogs she bred at the New Baltimore Lions Club, one of more than 5,000 Lions clubs around the world that support the Rochester Hills training facility.

The club recently donated to the facility for its new kennels.

At first, Valenti volunteered to work with dogs at the facility, then decided to raise Leader Dog puppies, primarily Golden Retrievers or Labrador Retrievers.

I just decided it was the right thing to do, so I applied for my first puppy, she said. It’s quite an amazing experience. It’s not easy to return these puppies, but they give you the opportunity to meet the client they are paired with. We did this with our first pup and all that sadness turned into incredibly happy tears to see the two together to see how much it helped her.

She owns Layla, a Leader Dog contestant she had as a puppy who didn’t complete the program and changed careers.

She made it all the way to the end, but they didn’t have enough clients to partner with her and she started showing signs of anxiety, she said. One of the things I love about Leader Dogs is that they listen to the dogs. They don’t push dogs to do what they don’t want to do because not all are made for that. So when she started showing signs that she didn’t want to do it anymore, they made what they call a career change. When this happens, they always give the puppy raiser the option to take the dog.

Since 2013, Leader Dogs has had a connection with the Iowa Department of Corrections Prison Puppy Breeding Program. The program places Leader Dog puppies with inmates for approximately one year.

Umbra, a black lab named by an inmate for the black spot of the sun, spends time with the Valentis family so the dog gets used to living in a house. He is due to go to the training center at the end of this month.

One of his dogs, Bennie, is with a blind man in Wyoming. Leader Dogs for the Blind is hosting a graduation party where everyone is invited, so Valenti and her husband got to meet the man Bennie was trained to be.

He’s a great guy, she said. He has been totally blind since the age of five. It makes it easier to get the pup back when you meet the people and see why you’re doing it. He had Bennie there (at graduation) and your heart fills with delight when you see that and you know you had something to do with it. It’s incredible. I’m not going to lie, there are a lot of tears when you send these dogs back, but they turn into tears of joy when you see the result, she said.

When you receive their 13-week update, you’re pretty sure they’ll be placed with clients. When they called me to tell me his career had changed, I was really surprised at how I felt. I felt really disappointed and sad that she didn’t make it. And I knew I was getting her back, so it’s a huge rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, but it’s really rewarding.

A golden retriever was my last puppy that I raised, Archie. He did towards the end. In every other aspect of the program, he was great, but he always had this thing for squirrels that he wanted to pursue, which is a big, huge, no-no and it’s very common. They tried and they tried. As they progressed, they got closer and closer to the squirrels or their distraction, and the closer they got, he just couldn’t control himself.

We couldn’t take it back. I just loved him but he wasn’t right for our family at the time, but the wonderful thing is he went back to the foster house wife which is the mother’s breeding house (dogs) so she took him. I can still see him and she sends me pictures and says I can come and see him whenever I want,” Valenti said.

Leader Dogs for the Blind needs more foster homes in which breeding dogs can give birth to their puppies.

We (the puppy breeders) don’t train them to be leader dogs. They do all that hard work in school. We do the basic things. We take them out in public and acclimate them to how to behave when they are there. Part of this is training the public not to distract a working service dog. Everyone feels compelled to touch the dog. The dog should sit calmly by your side while you talk to people. Then they’re out there doing what they’re bred to do. They’re pretty amazing dogs, she says.

Another dog, Ivan, for whom Valenti was a puppy raiser, lives with a blind woman in North Carolina who sends him videos.

I can see them in action, she said.

Lions Clubs International is a leader in serving people who are blind or visually impaired.

Macomb County Lions Clubs are located in Armada, (Armada Lions Hall), Center Line (Center Line Recreational Building), Eastpointe (The Oddfellows Hall), Fraser (Fraser Lions Den), Macomb Township (Lions Clubhouse), Mount Clemens, New Baltimore (New Baltimore Civic Club), New Haven (New Haven Lions Hall), Ray Township (Ray Township Hall), Richmond (VFW Coleman Post 6802), Romeo (Romeo Lion s Den), Roseville (Roseville Parks and Rec Building), St. Clair Shores, Selfridge-Chesterfield, Shelby Township (VFW 8311), Sterling Heights and Sterling Heights Lioness Lions Club Branch (Sterling Heights Lions Clubhouse), Utica (American Legion Post 351), Warren and Washington (Washington Lions Clubhouse.)

The Fraser Lions Club Carnival takes place this weekend at Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, Fraser. The Fraser Lions entertainment tent offers groups until Sunday. There is a corn hole tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

The New Baltimore Lions Club Electronics Recycling Event will be held August 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown New Baltimore Farmers Market. Computer hardware and peripherals are welcome; however, no CRT monitors or televisions are accepted. Call 586-883-4643 for more information.

The biggest and best-known Romeo Lions Club event is the Romeo Peach Festival, held across the city and at Romeo Lions Field from August 31 to September 4 of this year. Funds raised from this and other events are used to help local families, provide scholarships for students, and support organizations such as Leader Dogs, Bear Lake Camp, and Penrickton Center for Blind Children.

The Mount Clemens Lions Club is famous for holding its Mount Clemens Grand Prix soapbox derby-style races downtown. The 31st annual event is September 9; registration closes August 17. See runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/MountClemens/MountClemensGrandPrixSoapboxDerbyStyleRace31stAnnuaI. Members recently checked the eyesight of very young children through Project KidSight’s free service at the Downtown Discovery Center. This club is hosting its 35th annual charity golf outing at 10:30 a.m. on September 7 at Greystone Golf Club, 67500 Mound Road, Washington. Call 810-343-7178 for more information.

The Richmond Lions Club participates in the state’s highway clean-up program, holding trash pickups in May and July.

When Adopt-A-Highway started in 1990, the Richmond Lions Club was one of the first to apply, Keith Rengert said. The club permit was issued on October 2, 1991 and has not missed a collection since the establishment of our club. It is a method for our club to give back to the community by improving the appearance of our roadsides. The statewide MDOT program since 1990 has saved millions of additional tax dollars that would have been spent on waste removal. MDOT spends about $5 million a year to get trash off Michigan’s roads.

The Richmond Lions participate in the KidSight project, provide eyeglasses and exams to those in need, collect used eyeglasses for redistribution, and donate to Leader Dog with funds raised through White Cane sales. For more information on this club, call 586-727-7633. On August 5, the club returns to Selfridge Air National Guard Base to wash and clean a Korean War-era F-86A Saber aircraft at the Military Air Museum, a service it has performed for at least 16 years.

Send news from service clubs and veterans organizations to Linda May at [email protected] or call the landline 586-791-8116.