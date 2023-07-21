Not just Arjun Rampal, but THESE Bollywood actors have the most children





Bollywood, the glitzy world of Indian cinema, is not only known for its gripping storytelling and dazzling performances, but also for the intriguing lives of its off-screen stars. As Arjun Rampal happily welcomes his fourth son today, we explore a heartwarming and inspiring aspect of these celebrities’ lives – their extended families. Beyond the big screen, many Bollywood actors have embraced parenthood with open arms and had more than two children. Let’s take a closer look at some of these actors who have expanded their families, celebrating the joys of parenthood amid their demanding careers. Starting with the man of the hour himself, Arjun Rampal has made headlines as he welcomes his fourth child, adding to the love and joy for his family. The talented actor and model has been a doting father to his daughters Mahikaa and Myra since his first marriage, and now, with partner Gabriella Demetriades, he’s experiencing the bliss of fatherhood once again. Rampal’s commitment to his family and his ability to balance his professional and personal life are truly commendable. Dharmendra, the legendary actor affectionately known as Bollywood’s Muscle Man, has a family as big as his screen presence. From his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, he has four children – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. Later he married the ethereal Hema Malini, and together they have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The vast and loving clan of Dharmendra testifies to the strong bonds it has nurtured over the years. Saif Ali Khan, the suave Nawab of Bollywood, is also a devoted father to his four children. He has two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan – from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. After marrying actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, the couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, followed by the birth of their second son, Jeh Ali Khan. Saif’s family has garnered immense love from fans and continues to be adored by the media. Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood and affectionately known as the Badshah of romance, is a proud father of three. He has two sons – Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan – and a daughter named Suhana Khan. Although he is one of the busiest actors in the industry, SRK has always expressed his love for his family and actively participates in their lives, cherishing every moment with them. Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, has a family that holds a special place in his heart. He has two children – Junaid Khan and Ira Khan – from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. After marrying filmmaker Kiran Rao, the couple had a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir’s devotion to his family is reflected in his film choices, often featuring themes that emphasize the importance of strong family values. Sanjay Dutt, a versatile actor with a life marked by triumphs and turbulence, is a loving father to his children. He has a daughter named Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. After his second marriage to model Rhea Pillai, they had a daughter named Iqra. Sanjay is now married to Manyata Dutt, and the couple have twins, Shahraan and Iqra, together. Despite the challenges he faced, Sanjay worked tirelessly to provide a loving and stable environment for all of his children. Mithun Chakraborty, the iconic dancer and actor, has a loving extended family. He has four children from his first marriage to Yogeeta Bali – Mimoh Chakraborty, Rimoh Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty and Ushmey Chakraborty. He then married actress Yogita Bali. Despite personal hardships, Mithun’s commitment to his family has remained unwavering. The late Vinod Khanna, a veteran actor with a magnetic screen presence, left a loving legacy. He has four children – Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Khanna, Sakshi Khanna and Shraddha Khanna – from his first marriage to Geetanjali Khanna. Vinod Khanna was admired not only for his acting prowess but also for his role as a devoted father. Raveena Tandon, the beaming actress known for her awe-inspiring performances, is also a caring mother of four. She adopted two daughters – Pooja and Chhaya – as a single mother in the early years of her career. Later, she married film distributor Anil Thadani, and together they have two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Raveena has perfectly juggled her fame and her responsibilities as a mother, proving that motherhood knows no boundaries. Sunny Leone, the former adult film star who successfully transitioned to Bollywood, is a loving mother of three. She and her husband, Daniel Weber, adopted a daughter named Nisha Kaur Weber and welcomed twins, Noah and Asher, through surrogacy. Sunny’s journey as a mother has been inspirational and she has embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood wholeheartedly. Sharmila Tagore, the timeless beauty and accomplished actress, has a wonderful family that spans generations. She has two children – Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan – with legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. After Pataudi’s passing, Sharmila Tagore continues to be a gracious matriarch to her children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with her family. Bollywood actors aren’t just stars on the big screen; they are also adoring parents in their real life. The list above is a testament to the love, joy, and responsibility these actors take on as they expand their families beyond the world of fame and glamour. Their parenting journeys are filled with moments of triumph, challenge and lots of love, proving that no matter how busy their professional lives can be, parenting always comes first. About the Author: Chandragupta is part of human brain and generative AI. The former provides the intellect while the latter does the heavy lifting of an artificial neural network. The name, if you haven’t already figured it out, is a backronym of ChatGPT.

