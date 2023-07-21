Hollywood strike poses major risk to these stocksEven if Barbie and Oppenheimer crush box office





Topline Several entertainment stocks faced major analyst downgrades this week amid ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers unions, showing that the buzz around movies during the opening weekend of highly anticipated films Barbie And Oppenheimer is by no means a panacea for the sector. Oppenheimer and Barbie Have Buzzing Audiences, But Prospects for Several Film Stocks Remain … [+] weak. Getty Images Highlights Bank of America analysts led by Sherif El-Sabbahy lowered their stock recommendation for equipment rental company Herc Holdings from a buy to a sell in a Friday note, predicting the strike, which crippled Hollywood production, will drive sales in the crucial Hercs entertainment rental segment down 75% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2023. On Wednesday, analysts at JPMorgan, led by David Karnovsky, downgraded their rating for shares of cinema chain Cinemark from buy to hold, citing the overhang from the Hollywood walkout, ominously. warning the walkout will limit the upside whether or not the box office outperforms in the near term. There’s an increased risk that the rest of the 2023 movie slate will underperform due to studios’ struggles to promote shows, Goldman Sachs analysts Stephen Laszczyk and Antares Tobelem wrote last week. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> According to the bank, profit and revenue estimates for Cinemark and movie tech giant Imax for this year and beyond do not yet fully factor in film delay risks. Since Hollywood actors began their strike last Thursday, Imax (down 9%), Herc (down 7%), Cinemark (down 5%) and AMC (down 1%) have each underperformed the S&P 500’s 1% gain during the period. Larger entertainment stocks haven’t moved materially over the past week, but Paramount and Disney are 2 of the 12 worst-performing stocks on the S&P 500 since the writers’ strike began on May 2, according to FactSet data. Contra There are still winners coming out of Tinseltown’s turbulent times. Loop Capital has identified Netflix as the entertainment giant most likely to emerge relatively unscathed from the strike due to its competitive advantage in on-hold content. Stocks of Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery, the respective distributors of Barbie And Oppenheimer, have risen more than 5% each over the past month. Mattel, the maker of all things Barbie, has seen a 20% increase in its stock price in the past month, thanks in large part to movie hype. Key Context Barbie raked $22 million on its first night in theaters on Thursday, helping it land one of the biggest opening weekends of the year (Oppenheimer grossed $10 million on Thursday). Among the most anticipated films of the year, Internet users quickly hooked up the starkly opposite nature of the films slated for the same release date, one a lighthearted biopic of a doll and the other a biopic about the nuclear scientist who helped create the atomic bombs, which killed over 200,000 people. Further reading Barbie, Inc: How a $3 Toy Inspired a Multi-Billion Dollar Dream World (Forbes) Netflix stock hits 17-month high as analysts forecast competitive advantage from Hollywood strike (Forbes) Hollywood Strike Dims Barbenheimer Bump Hope for Movie Stocks (Bloomberg)

