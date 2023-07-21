Jamie Foxx news: The actor gives an update on Instagram on his new project

LAS VEGAS — Jamie Foxx teases a new project and big things to come.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of himself atop a gold race car outside a Las Vegas hotel. The car is labeled “BETMGM”, an online sports betting company.

Foxx captioned it, “Thank you for my family @betmgm and a few great nights in Vegas. We have BIG things coming soon.”

A photographer by the name of Erik Umphery commented on the post, writing, “As always, it’s been a great experience working with you over the last 2 days.”

Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical complication in April and has remained largely in the spotlight ever since. He was spotted in Chicago in recent weeks, where he had undergone medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitative care for patients with physical disabilities, brain or spinal injuries.

His daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram in May that her father was on the mend.

“My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recovering. He was actually playing pickleball yesterday! Thank you for everyone’s prayers and support,” she wrote.

