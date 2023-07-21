LPA Wins IES Award of Excellence for West Hollywood ARC Exterior Lighting





LPA Lighting Designers won three awards at the recent 2023 IES SoCal Illumination Awards in Los Angeles, including the programs’ highest honor, the Excellence Award for Outdoor Lighting Design from the ForWest Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center (BOW). The IES awards recognize professionalism, ingenuity and originality in lighting design. Recipients are chosen from members of the Los Angeles and Orange County chapters of the Illumination Engineering Society. LPA lighting designers Rebecca Ceballos and Tanya Flores received the Excellence in Exterior Lighting Design award for the WeHo ARC, a five-story facility that combines aquatic, recreational and community spaces. In illuminating the rooftop pool, designers balanced building structure, weight, wind loads, and spacing limitations to provide uniform television-quality optics and positioning. Debra Foxand Jen Ozai won merit awards in exterior and interior lighting design forTIDE Academy,a STEAM-focused public high school in Silicon Valley. Outdoor lighting organizes light and dark spaces to create a bright center that attracts the community. Interior lighting supports a unique program by creating a variety of warm and welcoming interior spaces that are visually comfortable, revolving around a centrally located luminous oasis. lighting [for TIDE] creates a sense that the interior flows into the exterior of the open plaza, creating engagement with the surrounding community, the jury said. These are the latest in a string of local and national accolades won by the LPA lighting team, a key part of LPA’s integrated design process which emphasizes the inclusion of all different disciplines from the earliest stages of the project. These IES accolades perfectly represent the reason LPA is dedicated to the integrated design process, says LPA PresidentKeith Hempel. These lighting strategies work with the overall design to reduce energy consumption, improve building operation, and enhance the human experience. LPA is a multidisciplinary company focused on collaboration, inclusion and an integrated design process that connects building performance and design excellence. Their success and influence on the industry reflects a culture that emphasizes diversity, education and nurturing young talent, including CEO Wendy Rogers, who took over in 2017 after 30 years with the company, starting as an intern.

