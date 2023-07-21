Community Events Calendar – Havre Daily News

friday july 21

Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.

Great Northern Ram Rodeo, an NRA-sanctioned event, 7:00 p.m., Great Northern Fairgrounds Arena, with Big Circle Rodeo stock and rider Anna Brown performing each night. Tickets, general price $15 and free for children 10 and under, will be available at the fair office. Slack runs after the main performance.

4-H competitions in Bigger Better Barn, with Beef Show at 9 a.m., Dog Agility at 2 p.m. and Small Animal Show at 3:30 p.m., plus concessions in the barn at 7 a.m. and Chuckwagon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Great Northern Fair.

Morning Block Party, 10 a.m. – noon, Havre-Hill County Library. Build with LEGO bricks or play a board game, for the whole family. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.

Team activities, for ages 14-17, 4 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Team up with a friend or family member to complete a fun activity ranging from simple crafts to fun challenges. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.

Yarn Circle, 4-6 p.m., Haven Hill County Library. The program is free and open to the public. All trades are welcome. Refreshments will be offered.

Le Havre community pool activities, 406 265-8161:

Lap swimming, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Free swim, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday July 22

Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.

Tractor Pull, grandstand entertainment, with locals and semi-finals, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., outdoor arena, Great Northern Fairgrounds.

4-H competitions in Bigger Better Barn, with Swine Show at 8 a.m., Sheep and Goat Show at 1 p.m., Round Robin at 3 p.m., Parent/Alumni Round Robin at 4 p.m., plus concessions in the barn at 7 a.m. and Chuckwagon from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Great Northern Fair.

Saturday market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., town square.

Afternoon Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Escape the heat and enjoy a family movie. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday July 23

Great Northern Fair, all day Great Northern Fairgrounds, with grandstand entertainment, carnival, vendors, free and paid entertainment, live music, exhibits and 4-H competition. Free parking before 1 p.m.; and after that $5 a day or $20 for the week.

Havre Jaycees Demo Derby, grandstand entertainment, 5 p.m., outdoor ride, Great Northern Fairgrounds.

4-H events at the fair, with appreciation breakfast 8-9:30 a.m. at Chuckwagon, market animal auction at 1 p.m., plus concessions in the barn at 11 a.m. and Chuckwagon at 11 a.m., Great Northern Fair.

Monday July 24

Havre Community Alliance Church Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Patterson Park. This activity is aimed at 5 to 12 year olds and takes place until Wednesday, July 26. If it rains, she will be moved to Havre Community Alliance Church. For more information, call Lori Takawira, 406-265-8482.

Backroom Pool, Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., North Central Senior Center, 2 2nd St. W.

Le Havre community pool activities, 406 265-8161:

Water exercise, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lap swimming, 6 a.m. – 8 a.m., 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Free swim, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

tuesday july 25

Chinook Red Cross Blood Drive, 12-6 p.m., Commercial Building, Blaine County Fairgrounds, 300 Cleveland Rd. Valid ID is required and parental consent is required for any donor 16 or 17 years of age. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Bullhook Blossoms Garden Club meeting, 2 p.m., Timmons Room Hill County Courthouse. Visitors and new members welcome.

Mary Stevens Concert, harp and keyboard, 11 a.m. to noon, North Central Senior Center. The event is free and open to the community.

Tuesday Bingo, 1-3 p.m., North Central Senior Center, 2 2nd St. W. Cost is $1/card for the afternoon. Pay 100% of the amount paid. Open to community members 18 and older.

Afternoon Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Escape the heat and enjoy a family movie. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.

Tuneful Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library, with Barb Zuck playing harp. This event is free and open to the public.

Le Havre community pool activities, 406 265-8161:

Water exercise, 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lap swimming, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Free swim, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 26

Sounds on the Square, free outdoor concert featuring the Baird Family Pipe Band, 6-8 p.m., Town Square.

Coffee Club, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., North Central Senior Center. Drop-ins and newcomers are welcome.

The ROC Band (Real Old Country), featuring country hits and favorites, 10 a.m. to noon, North Central Senior Center. The concert is free and open to the community.

Team activities, for ages 9-13, 3:30 p.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Young people team up with a friend, family member or caregiver to complete a fun activity ranging from simple crafts to fun challenges. Participation counts as reading minutes for the summer reading program. This event is free and open to the public.

Books and Babies, 10:15 a.m., Havre-Hill County Library. Children aged 0-5 and caregivers are encouraged to attend, but all are welcome. This program is free and open to the public.