Actors’ strike leaves celebrity podcasts in gray area





Actors who host podcasts were divided over how or whether to carry on with their programs this week as Hollywood’s 8-day actors’ strike spilled over into an adjacent industry that didn’t exist when unions last worked out 43 years ago. The official targets of the strike are film and television productions associated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a group that includes all major Hollywood studios and streamers like Netflix, Amazon and Apple. But messages from the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, banning the promotion of past or future work for the studios have left some members unsure about whether their podcasts are in violation of union policy. Actors hosting podcasts that recap TV shows It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, A tree hill And Bonefor example, canceled or did special episodes this week.

But similar podcasts, including those on will and grace, Gilmore Girls, new girl And Beverly Hills, 90210 continued as planned. An episode of office ladiesa podcast on The Office, was released two days late as hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey debated what to do next, according to a person familiar with the show.

In an episode of the One Tree Hill rewatch Drama Queens podcast that aired Monday, actors Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz expressed uncertainty about whether their show could continue in its usual format and answered questions from listeners instead. Because our show is still streaming even though we filmed it 20 years ago, is a rewatch pod considered promotion? asked Burton Morgan, noting that she and the others were waiting for a clear answer from the union. Bush later said that no one really knows what the guidelines allow. Actresses Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo, whose Bones rewatch podcast, Boneheads, was due to debut this week, said in a statement Wednesday that the show would be postponed.

We were awaiting further guidance from the guild and will update everyone on the new launch date as soon as we have it, the statement said. Pamela Greenwalt, a spokeswoman for SAG-AFTRA, said in a phone call on Friday that although the actors union considers podcasts to be promotional, actors contracted to produce such shows will not be considered in violation for suing them. Complicating matters further is the fact that many Hollywood studios and streamers also have podcast arms. Amazon, for example, owns or distributes several actor-led podcasts through its Audible and Wondery subsidiaries, including Unintelligenthosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes; Life is short with Justin Long, hosted by Justin Long; And Baby, it’s Keke Palmer, hosted by Keke Palmer. All of these shows released new episodes this week. Although neither Audible nor Wondery are directly affiliated with the film and television alliance, their connection to Amazon can put the actors they work with in an uncomfortable position. Representatives for Bateman, Arnett, Hayes, Long and Palmer did not respond to requests for comment. Greenwalt, of SAG-AFTRA, said podcasts produced by members of the film and television alliance are not necessarily in violation and that actors with questions should consult with the union.

If the strike keeps actors away from film and TV sets for months, as some on both sides fear, podcasts could become an important source of work. The vast majority of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members are working-class entertainers, many of whom say the movie and TV streaming economy has made it harder than ever to earn a living.

Certain types of podcasts, such as those that are unaffiliated with and do not feature discussions of work produced by AMPTP, are not contested. Actress and writer Natasha Leggero, who hosts the Relationship Podcast The endless honeymoon with her husband, comedian Moshe Kasher, said their show is moving forward. People still need advice and have dirty secrets to air even when actors and writers are on strike, Leggero said. The actors are free to appear as guests on celebrity interview podcasts as long as they are not promoting striking labor, per union guidelines. But, in practice, asking an interpreter not to talk about their work can be embarrassing for everyone involved. In a recent episode of the comedy podcast lovett or leave ithost, Jon Lovett, greeted his guest, actor Jared Goldstein, saying, I love the thing you’re into. Goldstein, who appears in the final season of Black Mirror, replied, Oh, thank you for liking the thing I’m into, which for legal reasons cannot be discussed at this time.

