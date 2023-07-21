Entertainment
London solidarity rally attracts Brian Cox and Rob Delaney – The Hollywood Reporter
An impressive list of British and UK-based stars was on the muster sheet for a rally in London held in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Organized by British actors’ union Equity, which declared its “full solidarity in this fight” by SAG-AFTRA and its members, the upbeat and boisterous event was held in London’s Leicester Square film center on Friday. Ironically, this location served as the backdrop for one of the early Strike titles, as it is here that Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and the stars of Oppenheimer emerged from the UK premiere of the film, which took place the night the industrial action was launched on July 13. Equity is also holding a rally simultaneously at Manchester’s Media City UK
Among the names standing in front of a large Equity banner (itself in front of a statue of William Shakespeare) at the rally – which was attended by around 300 people at the central point – were acting British royalty in the form of Brian Cox, David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter. American expat Rob Delaney (and joint member of SAG-AFTRA and Equity), meanwhile, acted as moderator, introducing the various speakers from the entertainment world and labor unions, but also delivering a keynote address in which, to enthusiastic cheers, he claimed the cast would – ultimately – win the fight.
“We’re going to win…we’re going to suspend our work and we’re going to get our tiny piece of the pie. The pie we came up with the friggin recipe for and wrote the cookbook for and posed for fun pictures next to the pie,” he said, adding that he was recently filming a project in Pinewood which was closed due to the strike.
“I don’t hate them,” Delaney said of the AMPTP. “They are like toddlers. So you have to show them, you have to say “No”. And they brag like toddlers. They have these earnings calls and they talk about subscriber numbers and hit numbers. Then we ask for a penny and they say, ‘No, no, we don’t have any.’ Well, which one is true? We know which one is true. We will win. This is what will happen. You silly little toddlers.
Among the main speakers at the rally was Cox, who launched into a fiery attack on the AI, explaining how this very morning he had been contacted by a player currently in negotiations.
“He’s doing a reasonable role on a TV show and he’s on what they call a supporting artist contract,” he said. “What is horrible is that he was told unequivocally that they would keep his image and do with it whatever they wanted. This is a totally unacceptable position and a position we should fight against.
Cox also revealed how he recently appeared on a show where he was “given a ‘list of things’ that an ‘artificial intelligence Brian Cox’ was going to say”.
“Artificial Intelligence Brian Cox was going to do animal imitations. I’ve never done fucking animal imitations and wouldn’t know where to start!” he exclaimed, adding that it made him realize how “scary” the AI was. “It’s going to happen to everyone. No one is exempt.”
The rally ended after about 40 minutes of a speech by Equity chief Paul W. Fleming, who declared his union’s “110% solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA “now and tomorrow.”
Fleming exclaimed that while the equity contracts were as strong as SAG-AFTRA’s, “they will in no way be used to undermine or break the strike.”
After the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Equity said it would support it by “all legal means”. However, as The Hollywood Reporter detailed earlier this week, the UK’s strict anti-strike legislation is hampering much of the business of Equity and its members. While the union can hold rallies like those in London and Manchester, it cannot call a sympathy strike, which is considered illegal.
The union also advised its members to continue working if they are on equity contracts, noting that they would have no legal protections covering strikers if they were to be disciplined or sued for breach of contract.
Fleming described successive laws put in place since Margaret Thatcher was in power to limit strikes, noting that the Conservative government had this year banned “noisy protests”.
He added, to cheers, “Well, I’ll tell you what, I don’t see a silent protest today.”
