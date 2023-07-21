NewJeans music videos feature Apple, actor Tony Leung





Girl group NewJeans’ latest music videos have come with collaborations with two of the biggest names in tech and film Apple and Tony Leung. The clip for NewJeans ETA’s latest release, released at 1 p.m. Friday, begins with the words Shot on iPhone 14 Pro onscreen and features the members shooting each other with iPhones. The music video was directed by Shin Woo-seok and only used iPhone footage for the entire clip. Shin was also in charge of directing NewJeans Ditto (2022) and OMG (2023). I had to film every cut with an iPhone in this project. Therefore, when I started writing the script, I was aware of the things I can only shoot with an iPhone and the importance of doing so, Shin said in a press release on Friday. This collaboration continues a partnership announced earlier this year when Apple and ADOR released “OMG (Apple Music Edition)”, a special version of NewJeans’ hit song that used Apple’s Spatial Audio technology to remaster the song. NewJeans also joined Apple’s celebration when it opened its fifth retail store in Seoul, located in the Gangnam district, showcasing the exclusive Apple Music song. Apple also released two additional commercial films featuring NewJeans, which were uploaded to Apples Instagram and NewJeans social media pages. “ETA offers friendly lyrics that feel like talking to a friend,” Shin explained. “I unpacked these features using the iPhone’s FaceTime feature, and was able to produce a stable result during big choreography scenes with its Action mode. FaceTime is Apple’s proprietary video and voice calling platform that uses Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Action mode, first introduced with the launch of its latest iPhone models last year, is Apple’s video mode that further stabilizes and corrects unwanted vibrations, shakes and shakes. There will also be a special Today at Apple session featuring director Shin at Apples Myeong-dong retail store in central Seoul on August 16, where the director will present his own advice on iPhone cinematography. Tony Leung participated in the video for “Cool With You”, a track released Thursday, before the others, which has already garnered more than 5 million views on YouTube on Friday. While it was a short appearance, I wanted to have a charismatic actor with presence, ADOR founder and executive producer Min Hee-jin said Thursday. Min added that Leung accepted the role without any gratification. Prior to the release of “Get Up,” agency ADOR teased that there would be two “top stars” to collaborate with NewJeans. The other was model and actor Jung Ho-yeon. NewJeans debuted in August 2022 with five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein under ADOR, a newly founded music label under HYBE, led by former SM Entertainment creative director Min. NewJeans has become one of the biggest names in K-pop since its debut; his hits “Ditto”, “OMG” and “Hype boy” (2022) were the top three most streamed and downloaded songs in the first half of 2023, and the group’s debut track “Attention” (2022) was the seventh most streamed and downloaded song in Korea, according to music sales tracker Circle Chart. The group has received awards at major national music award ceremonies such as the 2023 Golden Disc Awards, 20th Korean Music Awards, 32nd Seoul Music Awards, and Asia Artist Awards. BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]

