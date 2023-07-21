AI is the wild card in Hollywood strikes. Here is an explanation of its disturbing role

LOS ANGELES (AP) Artificial intelligence rose to the forefront of Hollywood workers’ struggles. Standing next to more traditional conflicts over compensation models, benefits and job protection, AI technology is the wild card in breaches of contract that have led Actors’ and writers’ unions go on strike.

Technology has pushed negotiations into uncharted territory, and the language used can seem utopian or dystopian depending on the side of the table. Here’s a look at what unions and their employers each say they want.

WHY IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SUCH A HOT ISSUE?

As the technology to create without creators emerges, star actors fear losing control of their lucrative likenesses. Unknown actors fear being replaced. Writers worry about having to share the credit or losing the credit of the machines.

The proposed contracts that led to the two strikes last only three years. Even at the seemingly breakneck pace at which AI is evolving, it’s highly unlikely that there will be a widespread displacement of writers or actors in this era. But unions and employers know that ground given on one issue in one contract can be difficult to recover in the next.

Emerging versions of the technology have already leaked into nearly every part of the cinemaused to aging actors like Harrison Ford in the latest Indiana Jones movie or Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian, to generate the abstract moving images of Samuel L. Jackson and a swirl of several aliens in the intro to Secret Invasion on Disney+, and giving recommendations on Netflix.

All parties to the strikes recognize that even wider use of technology is inevitable. That is why all are now seeking to establish legal and creative control.

Actor and writer Johnathan McClain said the battle echoes battles over automation in other industries, but predicts many more to come as technology improves.

It’s easy to marginalize what we do because McClain declared his entertainment on the picket lines outside Warner Bros. studios. And I understand. But I think on some level we are, as far as this technical conversation is concerned, a bit of a canary in a coal mine. It’s an important moment and we really have to take a decisive position.

ACTORS TAKE

Discussions about AI between the Screen Actors GuildAmerican Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents employers, went from a theoretical framework to a bitter battle that spilled over into the public when the strike broke on July 13.

In a description widely shared by indignant actors On social media, SAG-AFTRA posted this characterization of AI Studios’ stance, which AMPTP called a deliberate distortion:

We want to be able to scan an image of background artists, pay them for half a day’s work, and then use an individual’s likeness for any purpose forever without their consent, the union said. We also want to be able to make changes to the dialogue of the main performers, and even create new scenes, without informed consent. And we want to be able to use someone’s images, likenesses and performances to train new generative AI systems without consent or compensation.

The AMPTP said in a statement in response that its offers include an AI proposal that protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital modifications of a performance.

SAG-AFTRA used similar language to describe what they wanted, emphasizing the need to protect man-made work, including alterations to an actor’s voice, likeness or performance.

It may be appropriate for voice to come first on this list. While many viewers still cringe at the visual avatars of actors like Hamill and Jackson, sound technology feels further away.

The voices of the dead Antoine Bourdain and the late Andy Warhol have both been recreated for recent documentaries.

Union members who make a living doing voice-overs have taken notice.

WRITERS WANT THEIR LINE OF CREDIT

During talks over the screenwriters’ contracts, which broke down in early May, the Writers Guild of America said it would allow the use of AI, but only to the extent that it was a tool they could use in their own work.

They would be willing, potentially, to shape stories with the help of AI software. But they do not want this to affect the credits essential to their prestige and their remuneration.

The guild wants to prevent AI-generated storylines or raw dialogue from being considered literary material, a term in their contracts for scripts and other forms of story a screenwriter produces. That means they wouldn’t be competing with computers for Oscar credit or an original screenplay.

Writers also don’t want these plots or dialogue to be considered source material, their contractual language for novels, video games, or other works that writers may develop into scripts.

AMPTP said in a document outlining its position that writers want to be able to use this technology as part of their creative process, without changing how credits are determined, which is complicated given that AI material cannot be copyrighted.

The studios also pointed out that previous writers’ contracts established that any corporate or impersonal vendor of literature is not a screenwriter.

Only one person can be considered a writer, the AMPTP said. AI-generated material would not be eligible for writing credit.

While this stance may allay writers’ concerns about sharing credit with AI, it could also prevent anyone from receiving credit when collaborating with AI.

Modern screenwriting contracts, and who gets what credit, are already a thorn that the guild often has to step in and settle. Detailed legal language is extracted to determine whose name is preceded by written by, whose name comes before the story by, or whose name derives from characters created by.

Putting artificial intelligence into the mix threatens to turn each of these terms into an even stickier thicket.

Associated Press reporter Krysta Fauria contributed from Burbank, Calif.