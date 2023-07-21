Emmy Predictions 2023: Outstanding Guest Drama Actor

The Emmy lineup for Best Drama Guest Actor 2023 consists of a balanced mix of outside winners, former nominees, and debutants whose broad age range spans 10 to 83. Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”) has led the pack all season, but the six final contenders have more than reasonable claims to victory. This includes Murray Bartlettwhose own mention for the same “Last of Us” episode follows its 2022 supporting triumph for “The White Lotus” and is coupled with another limited-series offering for “Welcome to Chippendales.”

“The Last of Us” immediately follows “Succession” as the second show to simultaneously receive four nominations in this category. Her other two went to Newcomer Emmys Lamar Johnson And Keivon Montreal Woodardthe remaining places being filled by the hopes of the return of the “Succession” James Crowell And Arian Moayed.

Since all of these performances are strong in their own way and will likely cause a big divide among voters, let’s make some sense of the race by taking a closer look at each one. Be sure to make your predictions in this category and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

Murray Bartlett as Frank (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Long, Long Time”

The third episode of “The Last of Us” moves away from main characters Joel (Peter Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to tell the beautiful and painful love story of Frank and Bill (Offerman). Several years into a pandemic-induced apocalypse, the two survivors meet at Bill’s heavily guarded property, where Frank is soon invited to stay. Over the course of nearly two decades, Frank breaks down his partner’s emotional barriers and helps him understand his life’s purpose.

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy (“Succession”)

Episode: “Church and State”

This is Cromwell’s fifth nomination in this category after single bids for “ER” (2001) and “Six Feet Under” (2003) and two for “Succession” (2020, 2022). He also has a supporting win to his name for the limited series “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2013). In his penultimate appearance on “Succession,” his Ewan Roy is expected to show up at the funeral of his brother, Logan, only to disrupt the proceedings by delivering an unexpected and brutally honest speech in which he castigates the late billionaire’s greed one last time.

Lamar Johnson as Henry (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Enduring and Surviving”

Johnson, whose acting career dates back more than a dozen years, picked up his first Emmy nomination for his portrayal of a young fugitive who crosses paths with Joel and Ellie on their way from Massachusetts to Wyoming. As Henry and his younger brother, Sam (Woodard), help the two get out of Kansas City, he admits to Joel that he thinks of himself as a bad person for sacrificing a benevolent resistance leader to get the drug that saved Sam’s life.

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini (“Succession”)

Episode: “Honeymoon States”

Moayed, whose performance as Stewy spans a total of 19 episodes, won his second straight bid for one of his final appearances. In this episode devoted entirely to Logan Roy’s wake, he privately comforts his best friend and Logan’s son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), then agrees to vouch for him in his bid to be made acting CEO of his father’s company. After expressing concerns about being burned by Kendall previously, he kindly does as asked, despite knowing he won’t get anything out of it.

Nick Offerman as Bill (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Long, Long Time”

Offerman’s first acting Emmy nomination follows his three nominations for Best Reality Host (shared with Amy Poehler) to create”. His trademark gruff acting style lends itself perfectly to his portrayal of Bill, a paranoid but remarkably resourceful pandemic survivor whose life changes for the better once a stranger named Frank walks in. As the two men spend their last 16 years together, Bill realizes that he had previously only survived rather than truly lived.

Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam (“The Last of Us”)

Episode: “Enduring and Surviving”

Woodard’s review is a doubly monumental achievement in that he is the youngest male Emmy nominee of all time as well as the first deaf nominee in any male acting category. In his breakthrough role, the 10-year-old boy plays a leukemia survivor who is forced to live on the run with his older brother due to his status as a wanted informant. Once the pair meet reluctant traveling companions Joel and Ellie, Sam forms a friendly bond with her that ends up affecting her more deeply than she initially thought.

So who will win the 2023 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Drama Actor? One very important thing to remember is that the four men who were recognized here for ‘Succession’ last year were bested by the ‘Euphoria’ actor. Colman Domingo, possibly signaling that the “Last of Us” quartet will suffer the same result. Between Cromwell and Moayed (who were, of course, included in said “Succession” quartet), the former is much more likely to win, based on his status in the industry as well as the overwhelmingly positive public response to his brief performance this season.

Although the two “Last of Us” pairs could easily prove to be inseparable, Gold Derby users are quite confident that voters will opt for Offerman, even with Cromwell’s distinctive work to consider. It’s pretty clear that the race comes down to the two of them, as you could say the nomination is everyone else’s reward. Offerman’s widely expected victory is far from guaranteed, but going against such a strong consensus is also perilous.

