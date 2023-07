Hollywood unions fight tech threat

I don’t blame union officials for doing everything they can to save their members’ jobs, but I do have bad news for the striking writers’ and actors’ unions: if technology can effectively and efficiently replace a human, it will. In May, 11,500 film and television writers from the Writers Guild of America went on strike, followed by the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild on July 14. As an industry evolves, it must evolve new systems to accommodate fundamental changes in the relationships between members of the system. It often happens so slowly that it is imperceptible in real time. But when a system is disrupted, it usually leads to chaos until a new normal is established. (See March 2020 for the ultimate example.) The distribution of video entertainment has changed dramatically over the past two years, with 55.1 million people having cut the cable service cord. The major cable companies have collectively lost 6 million subscribers every year from 2019 to 2022. Just as the shift from FM radio and CDs to streaming has changed the monetary model for singers and songwriters, so has the move away from cable/satellite. The sharing of residues from TV, movies and streaming will change, and the strike is part of the process of correction in this industry. But if bit writers and actors want protection from being replaced by computers, they better figure out how to do something a computer can’t replicate. One of the union’s objections is that a producer shouldn’t be able to pay an extra $200 film for a day’s work and then use that likeness in perpetuity to create computer-generated background extras in future films. SAG President Fran Drescher explained that these background/extra roles are necessary entry points for actors to make their way into the industry. I don’t know if $200 is a reasonable amount to get to have your likeness on “Law and Order” sidewalk stages for the next 20 years, but Fran Drescher should really worry that producers could use computer-generated background actors for all stage extras, without ever hiring a real person even once for $200. If technology can replace a person, eventually it will. The same is true in my business. Most Wall Street firms have made significant investments in robo-advisor offerings that replace humans with an algorithm. If these systems ultimately turn out to be better or cheaper than me, I will lose my job, along with my colleagues. Only better differentiated service, not negotiation, can stop this. David Moon, President of Moon Capital Management, can be reached at [email protected].

