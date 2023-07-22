Ariana Grande Not Dating SpongeBob Voice Actor, Wife Clarifies Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

The wife of SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny has clarified that her husband is not dating Ariana Grande amid romance rumors between the singers and Ethan Slater.

Jill Talley, who has been married to the Nickelodeon star since 1996, took to Instagram to address dating rumors regarding Slater and Grande. The romance reports came days after it was revealed that the Thank U, Next singer had split from her husband of nearly two years, Dalton Gomez.

Ever since the news broke, fans have wondered if Grande is dating the SpongeBob star, as Slater played the iconic character of Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical from 2017 to 2019. Amid speculation, Talley has now stepped in to provide an important clarification: the person who voices SpongeBob on the Nickelodeon program, Sponge Bob SquarePants, is not the one who is dating Grande.

Hey everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show), Talley wrote in the comments of The cupher Instagram post, who asked Is Ariana Grande dating SpongeBob SquarePants now? according People. He’s not dating Ariana Grande.

Talley added that while she’s not sure if Slater is dating Grande, she thinks they’re totally adorable. She also added that she totally ships the actors together, slang used to discuss the possibility of two people being a good match.

She concluded her comment, which appears to have been deleted, by celebrating a milestone in her relationship with Kenny, who was the voice of the titular character in Sponge Bob SquarePants for more than two decades.

I just wanted to set the record straight, she wrote in her comment. PS as for me and Tom Kenny – we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today.

Tally’s comment came a day Slater changed his Instagram profile to private amid reports he was romantically involved with Grande. Talk to People on July 20, a source claimed: Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan have recently started dating and he is estranged from his wife.

Slater and his wife Lilly Jay tied the knot in 2018. The couple are also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Another source also said entertainment tonight that Grande and Slater have a lot in common and didn’t start dating until they broke up with their loved ones.

The Bange Bang singer is set to play Glinda in the film adaptation of the popular Broadway and West End show, while Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphabas’ sister Nessarose.

Before making her Instagram account private, fans realized that Grande had like many of Slater’s recent posts, including his Mother’s Day tribute to his wife on her first Mother’s Day and their wedding anniversary post.

Earlier this week, Tmz reported that the Victorious star and Gomez have been separated since January and are heading towards divorce.

The report came days after Grande was seen without her wedding ring at the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Since then, the 7 Rings singer has also deleted photographs of her and Gomez’s wedding from her Instagram.

Prior to marrying Gomez in 2021, Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live former Pete Davidson. However, they called off their engagement in October 2018 after just five months together.

Meanwhile, Slater has been in a relationship with Jay since 2012. My Best Friend. Four years of marriage, 10 years together. And it’s hands down the best (and *weirdest*) year yet, he captioned a instagram slideshow on their wedding anniversary.

In January of this year, Slater revealed in a instagram post that they had welcomed their first child together. He shared a photo of a baby onesie that said Wicked Cute.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Slater and Grande for comment.