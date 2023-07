Dune: Part 2 Could Be Delayed Due To Hollywood Strikes

As Hollywood actors and writers continue to strike, one of the year’s biggest blockbusters is potentially eyeing a delayed release date. Dune: part two, director Denis Villeneuves highly anticipated follow-up through 2021 Dunescould be pushed back to 2024, sources say Variety. The film is currently slated for a November 3 debut. Warner Bros. Film Group is considering a move, three people familiar with the discussions at the outlet said. An insider said no air date changes are currently planned, despite the strikes. Others noted that Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment should agree on a new date and that Legendary has not yet been approached by Warner about a change. vanity lounge contacted Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment for comment. Per SAG-AFTRA guidelines, striking actors are not allowed to promote their upcoming projects. Given the star-studded nature of the epic sequel, a press tour without Timothé Chalamet, Zendaya, or new teammates like Austin Butler And Florence Poug doesn’t bode well for box office hype. In addition to returning cast members Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, And Stellan Skarsgard, Dune: part two also welcomes new characters embodied by The Seydoux And Christopher Walker. Pugh was thrilled to work on the film with peers like Chalamet, Zendaya and Butler, she said VF earlier this year: They’re stars in their own way, not the cliched way of using the word. They’re just brilliant people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with young Hollywood right now, and that they’re beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them to see that this is the direction our industry is going, it’s such a wonderful feeling. If we have a bit of deja vu, it’s because only three months before its original release date, Dunes itself was delayed for a year amid mass theater closures in 2020. Other films that are reportedly considering leaving their current slots are The purple color And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which are currently scheduled for December 20 and December 25, respectively. Should Dune: part two be pushed back, it will be worth the wait. As Villeneuve said vanity lounge in his exclusive first preview of the film, Boy, it has been the most rewarding experience so far, and very profound for me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/07/dune-part-two-may-be-delayed-thanks-to-hollywoods-strikes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos