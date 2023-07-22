Entertainment
SpongeBob voice actor’s wife clarifies he’s not dating Ariana Grande, being mistaken for Ethan Slater
There may only be one pineapple under the sea, but there are two Spongebob Squarepants out there and Ariana Grande only date one of them.
Jill Talleythe wife of Tom Kennywho has performed the cartoon sponge for more than 20 years on Nickelodeon, had to set the record straight when some fans thought the pop singer was dating Jill’s husband.
The confusion arose when The Cut released a title on Instagram July 20 which read, “Is Ariana Grande dating SpongeBob SquarePants now?” The SquarePants in question is actually Ethan Slater, Ariana’s co-star in the upcoming Bad movie and the original Spongebob in Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musicala fact that Jill was ready to clarify.
“Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who plays Spongebob on the TV show),” she wrote on the post, per People. “He’s not dating Ariana Grande. I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical) is dating Ariana Grande or not. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight.”
And it turns out that this new nautical fell on a special day for Jill and Tom.their birthday.
“PS: As for me and Tom Kenny,” the comedian added, alongside a red heart emoji, “we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today.”
Ariana Grande shares photos in London after Dalton Gomez split
The news that Ariana and Ethan are dating came days after it was confirmed that the “7 Rings” singer and Dalton Gomez destined to divorce after two years of marriage.
An insider confirmed to E! News on July 20 that the two Bad actors have only recently started datingadding that Ariana and Dalton “remain friends”.
The source also confirmed that Ethan, who earned a Tony nomination for his time as Spongebob on Broadway, has been separated from his wife for four years, Lilly Jay. The two share a son together, whom they welcomed in 2022.
Ariana and Ethan have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship, and Ethan has since made his Instagram private while Ariana has deleted his wedding photos with Dalton.
Months before her new romance went public, Ariana penned a heartfelt post about how creating the the musical remake “cured” her.
“Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (even though she will be with me irrevocably, forever)”, Ariana she started the post from April 3, which was halfway through the filming process. “Being here in Oz, where every day is life changing… Transforming and healing parts of me that I didn’t know needed. Or maybe I needed. I don’t want this to end. So while I’m still here, present, now, I just wanted to. Express my immense gratitude! and allow my heart to overflow.”
|
