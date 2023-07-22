Hollywood Elite rushes to get plastic surgery before SAG-AFTRA strike ends





What’s the old cliche? When one door closes, another opens? The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes may have closed the doors of film and television studios, but it seems that other dream factories have been flooded with traffic: the offices of plastic surgeons. Now, let’s be clear: the vast majority of fellow strikers, actors, and daily writers are simply fighting for fair pay and protections in a fast-paced business. But for some above-the-head talent, this work stoppage has become the perfect opportunity for a quick blepharoplasty so they can look more rested when the cameras start rolling again. Catherine Chang, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, says she has seen a significant increase in the number of Hollywood patients making appointments for cosmetic surgery. The boom, Dr. Chang says, began in May around the time the writers’ strike began, which had writers as well as some producers calling in his office to get work done. Once the SAG-AFTRA strike began, a very large influx of patient actors began asking for dates. It was a little tricky, but we try to involve as many people as possible, says Dr Chang. We understand that actors and people in Hollywood usually don’t really have that opportunity to take time off and people use that time now to do personal things and personal interests. These personal interests include a variety of facial procedures such as facelifts, upper and lower blepharoplasties (eyelid lifts) and eyebrow lifts, the types of surgeries that require a more obvious recovery period, Dr. Chang says. (The downtime required for body surgeries is more low-key. Since you can cover them with clothing, they really can be done at any time.) Dr. Chang says these requests for surgery are not a sudden, whimsical decision for his patients, however. I think they’ve been thinking about it for a while, she said. Suddenly, they are given this opportunity of time, so they will take it. And take it quickly. Chang took a Hollywood patient this month from facelift consultation to surgery in two weeks, which is very fast, she says. But nobody knows how long it will last so they want to act quickly. Chang took a Hollywood patient this month from facelift consultation to surgery in two weeks, which is very fast, she says. The last time the plastic surgery industry experienced such an unexpected boom was during the initial lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. People were spending more time on Zoom calls, looking at their own face and finding things they wanted to change, but more so they had the option to just turn off the camera for a post-op healing period. Ben Talei, MD, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, says the current demand in his office is very similar to that during the pandemic lockdown, when the phone was ringing nonstop. It’s just like we did for COVID, when we got a ton of calls and people waited a week or two to see if there was going to be any movement, he says.

