10 Pakistani Actors Who Turned Down Bollywood’s Big Offers! – India’s largest female digital community

Over the past decades, Pakistani actors have cast a magic spell over audiences across borders. We have seen a drastic increase in their fandom when it comes to soulful Pakistani music and daily soap operas. While artists like Atif Aslam, Shae Gill and Fawad Khan have established a genuine fan following in India, there are some big names in the entertainment industry in Pakistan who turned down big offers from Bollywood. Want to know who they are? Scroll down:
Hamza Ali Abbassi
Hamza Ali Abbasi is a big name in the Pakistani film industry and is currently making headlines for giving Pakistan its highest grossing film, The Legend of Maula Jatt. He also starred in TV shows like Pyarey Afza terrainMann Mayal. However, did you know that he has turned down two Bollywood movies in the past? In 2013, Hamza was offered a role in Akshay Kumars Babe, but he turned it down due to the film’s negative portrayal of Pakistan. He was again approached by Sajid Nadiadwala to Judwaa 2, but he also refused. The actor said, There were many reasons for this, but the main reason was the bad relations between India and Pakistan. Around the same time, Pakistani actors were banned from working in Hindi cinema.
Sanam Jung
After working as a VJ for many years, Sanam Jung made her acting debut with Pakistani drama,Dil-e-Muztarin 2013. She then rose to fame through her roles in Simple Humdum Simple DostAndGoodbye,Hand Na Janoo. She was even approached by Bollywood directors to work in a few movies. However, she rejected them without thinking twice. Sharing the reason for the outright denial, Sanam said: When I said I wouldn’t do daring scenes, they said they could cheat, but even if they cheat a scene, the audience will think I did it.
shaan shahid
Shaan Shahid made his Pakistani film debut in 1990 withBrandy and then there was no turning back for him. He ruled hearts with movies like Where, Zarrar, Yalghaar, and much more. After doing more than 300 movies, Shaan was offered a role starring Aamir Khan Ghajini. But he refused the offer and said: There are quite a few differences between the two nations (India and Pakistan), so picking up a villain from Pakistan puts more pressure and highlights that relationship.
Mehwish Hayat
Named the 8th sexiest Asian woman by a British daily, Mehwish Hayat is one of Pakistan’s most established actors. She is known for her roles in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Dillagi, Miss Marvel, London Nahi Jaunga, etc. She was also awarded with the honor organized by the State of Pakistan, Tamgha-E-Imtiaz in 2019. Fun fact? Mehwish was offered the role of Huma Qures in Dedh Ishqiya and that of Aishwarya Rais in Fanney Khan. But the actress turned down both offers. Asked about the reason in one of the interviews, she said: I received many offers from Bollywood. There was a time when cinemas in Pakistan were totally closed, and like all other actors, I dreamed of working in films, but sometimes the story did not strike me and sometimes the character.
Fahd Mustafa
Phenomenal host, brilliant producer and exceptional actor, Fahad Mustafa basks in the glory of success. Some of his notable shows include Jeeto Pakistan, Mere Humrahi, Mastana Mahi, And Bandish. In one of his AMAs on Twitter, Fahad revealed that he received an offer from Bollywood but chose to work for his country. When a fan asked, When are you going to India? Will you stay there or will you come back? Fahad wrote, I was offered a movie but I made a choice, I had better offers here.
Fatima Effendi
After debuting with Chal Jhooti As a child actor in 2001, Fatima became one of the highest paid actors in Pakistan. She has received widespread acclaim for her roles in Man O-Salwa,Meri Zaat Zarra-e-BenishanAnd Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti. Fatima was also offered a role by Bollywood director Anees Bazmee, famous for films like singh is king,ReadyAndNO ENTRANCE. But she turned it down because the role required her to play a bold character. She shared, Anees Bazmee called me and praised my drama series and asked me to work in his movie. I asked him about the story and the character I represent, but I refused to sign the film because it required me to play a bold character.
Sheheryar Munawar
TV host and actor, Sheheryar Munawar was offered a role in Bollywood by Anil Kapoor in 2010, but he refused to go ahead with the project. In a candid chat on Momin Saqibs’ talk show, Sheheryar was asked to share the reason behind Anil Kapoors’ movie role rejection. To this, the actor replied: I didn’t reject the film per se, I had turned it down based on merit. I’m an actor and if I offered a role that I find interesting and fun, I would do it. But at that time, I thought I couldn’t do it well enough, so I had to turn it down. He went ahead and added, But it was definitely a fan moment for me that Anil Kapoor called me and offered me a part in his movie. I still remember when I got that call.
Aieza Khan
Ayeza Khan has become a household name when it comes to Pakistani dramas. The list of daily soap operas showcasing his brilliant performance includes Zard Mausam, Tum Jomilay, Pyare Afzal, Maaye Ni, Kaala Jadu, Aks, Shadi Mubarak, Mera Saaien 2, Mere Meher Baan, Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Teri Meri Love Story,And Toum Kon Piya. Ayesha once went on a talk show and revealed that she was approached by talented filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for a typical Bollywood movie. However, she rejected the film as she wanted to debut in a Pakistani film before making a foray into Bollywood.
Faysal Qureshi
Faysal Quraishi is a wealth of talent and one of the highest paid actors in Pakistan. He gave many hits like Toba Tek Singh Boot, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Banishan,Principal Abdul Qadir Hoon,Rank Laaga,And Muqaddar Faysal once revealed that he turned down several offers from Bollywood. He said, I had 2-3 offers, but the scripts weren’t to my liking. I don’t want to disappoint my fans by doing anything that doesn’t meet their expectations.
Shehnaz Sheikh
Pakistani OG actress, Shehnaz Sheikh is famous for her roles in Tanhaiyaan and Ankahi. However, the actress took early retirement and said goodbye to the entertainment industry in 1990. After her farewell, Shehnaz was offered the Bollywood film,Henna, by Raj Kapoor. But she refused to work in the film for personal reasons and Zeba Bakhtiar ended up playing the said character.
Here is the hope of seeing some of these names in Bollywood one day!
