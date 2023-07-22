



‘Barbie’ actress Margot Robbie shares an anecdote from her mischievous childhood Margot Robbie has shared a funny anecdote from her childhood revealing that she faked her own death. THE Barbie The star said she once pranked her babysitter by making her scream at the top of her lungs to teach her a lesson. In a conversation with BBC Radio 2., Robbie recounted, We have a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was about sixteen and I thought she was so cool. And then we brought in this much older lady and I just wasn’t happy about it, she added. She told me to go take a bath and I didn’t want to, and she was very grumpy and I thought, I’ll show you. Robbie continued: And so I took a large kitchen knife and the ketchup and lay down naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife on. The Hollywood star said she had to wait 45 minutes for the babysitter to find her lying on the floor, adding that it was worth the wait. Did she run out of the house screaming? host Zoe Ball asked to which the Babylon actor replied, Oh yeah. Robbies’ co-star in the film, Ryan Gosling, who plays the iconic Ken doll in the live-action film, chimed in, saying: You produced your own death. I did, Robbie replied. Sharing another prank from her mischievous childhood that got people calling an ambulance, she said, “I also once practiced like a fool on the stairs of the movie theater in the mall where I’m from.” “People started calling an ambulance, so I guess I was a bit of a dramatic kid,” Robbie added.

