Jurassic Park star Ariana Richards looks unrecognizable as she avoids Hollywood for good

Ariana Richards fled Hollywood for good after rising to fame in Jurassic Park at just 12 years old.

The 42-year-old actress, who currently makes a living as a talented painter, is now unrecognizable despite her iconic role as Lex Murphy in the 1993 blockbuster.

As an artist, Richards paints portraits, landscapes and, as a nod to his past, has even depicted dinosaurs in his work.

She once told Radio Times that her audition for the Steven Spielberg movie that made her a household name was the “weirdest” she’s ever done in her career.

The casting director asked her to “let go” and pretend she was being chased and attacked by a dinosaur, she revealed.

Ariana Richards, 42 (pictured), fled Hollywood for good and looks completely different after rising to fame following her Jurassic Park stint

After landing the massive role of park founder John Hammond’s granddaughter in the franchise, the mother-of-one went on to land several minor roles.

Then, in 2013, she starred in her latest project, the TV movie Battledogs with Dennis Haysbert.

Throughout her acting career, the blonde beauty has trained in the arts.

The actor, who now makes a living as a talented painter, would be unrecognizable walking down the street despite his iconic role as Lex Murphy

In 2001, she graduated from Skidmore College where she earned a degree in fine arts and drama.

She then took classes at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, before leaving Hollywood for good and becoming a painter.

On her Instagram page, she said she was a “painter, actress, mother…and I happen to be a vegetarian.”

She married Mark Aaron Bolton in Oregon in January 2013 and the couple had a daughter born in 2015.