Actor Jim Caviezel proclaims Trump the new Moses after visiting him in Bedminster





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Actor Jim Caviezel proclaimed Donald Trump the new Moses after visiting him in New Jersey. Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibsons The passion of Christmade the biblical comparison to the one-term president twice indicted and twice impeached on Fox News. The conservative actor appeared on fox and friends on Fox News on Thursday to promote his new anti-trafficking film The sound of freedom. The move has already grossed over $100 million at the box office despite costing just $4.5 million. Caviezel told host Brian Kilmeade that Mr Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls, needed to be removed to the White Office urgently. Well, he has to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers, he insisted. The actor said he and producer Eduardo Verstegui screened the film for Mr Trump the night before at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. We need to do a lot more. We have to start with Donald Trump. He has to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers.pic.twitter.com/1CXvDxe0EZ Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 20, 2023 This is the new Moses, says Caviezel. I mean, I’m still Jesus, but he’s the new Moses. Pharaoh, let my children go free. The film is loosely the work of anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard, and in the fictional story, he sets out to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. Between late 2019 and 2020, Mr. Ballard served on a White House anti-trafficking advisory council while Mr. Trump was president. Caviezel has been accused of referring to baseless claims by the QAnon conspiratorial movement, which claimed Mr Trump was a savior figure. While promoting the film, he told Steve Bannon on his podcast that children are being trafficked for their blood, which is a QAnon claim, and in the past has referenced The Storm, a QAnon theory that Mr. Trump would release a secret plan to defeat the Deep State, defeat its adversaries, and return to power.

