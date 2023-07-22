Hollywood actors and writers enter 2nd week of strike with no sign of agreement

LOS ANGELES (AP) The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters entered its second week with no sign that a quick end will be reached, and union leaders and star strikers sought Friday to keep morale high as the novelty of the picket lines fades.

The momentum continues to build, said comedian, writer and actor Marc Maron outside Netflix headquarters. I’ve had some of my comedian buddies say, let’s go, let’s make sure we’re there and show up for our union.

There are a lot of people here and look, eventually they have to, they have to negotiate, don’t they?

Maron starred in the series GLOW for Netflix, whose headquarters in an increasingly hip section of Hollywood was a bustling hub during the strike, with music blaring and food trucks serving ice cream, shaved ice and churros. It’s been harder for picketers to keep the energy going at sprawling corporate campuses like Warner Bros. in Burbank.

As the strike begins to stretch, the regular appearance of stars such as Tina Fey, Rosario Dawson and Kevin Bacon has given the pickets a jolt and provided prominent voices on critical issues for writers and actors. paying better and preserving established practices like residual payments, as well as protection against the use of artificial intelligence. About 65,000 actors, the vast majority of whom earn less than $27,000 a year from their on-screen work, as well as 11,500 screenwriters, are on strike.

On Friday, the London actors rallied in solidarity with their Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists brethren. Stars such as Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Imelda Staunton gathered with other artists and production teams in Leicester Square for the protest organized by British actors’ union Equity.

They chanted One Fight, One Fight, We Support The Fight SAG-AFTRA and Luvvies, United Will Never Be Defeated, using a British slang term for actors.

Cox, who played media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, said: I think we’re at the end of a horrible corner, with artificial intelligence shaking the foundations of how actors work.

Salaries are one thing, but the worst part is the whole idea of ​​AI and what AI can do to us, he said. AI is the really, really serious thing. And that’s the thing where the most vulnerable were.

The British actors’ union is not on strike, although many members are also part of the American union.

Cox said it was important for the cast to show solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America screenwriters.

Were like furniture without writers, he said. Cox said he was extremely annoyed” by the directors’ union for “not showing his support for his colleagues in the industry.

The Directors Guild of America last month reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with studios and streamers over similar key issues. Terms were not disclosed, and while actor and writer guilds praised the DGA for the deal, some individual members worried the deal would pressure their own unions to fall in line.

In a statement last week, the DGA said it was proud to stand with actors and writers in their fight to secure agreements that address their unique and important concerns, just as they supported us in our negotiations.

Serkis, who has become a specialist in playing digitally created characters since he first played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings saga two decades ago, said I’m probably one of the most scanned actors on the planet.

I know my image can be used, or my motion library can be used or my voice can be used, he said, adding that it is wrong that it is easily accessible and used without paying the artist.

In the United States, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago were among the top cities with strike events on Wednesday and Thursday, demonstrating that film production doesn’t just happen in New York and Los Angeles.

There is no indication when negotiations with studios and streaming companies, which are represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, will resume. The group said it offered the writers and actors substantial pay raises and tried to meet other demands.

Please come back to the table, please be realistic, please have a little more socialism in your heart and think about people making money for you, Mission Impossible star Pegg has urged studios and streaming services.

Many picket lines across the United States seized on comments from their bosses, such as Disney CEO Bob Iger, who last week called the unions’ demands unrealistic.

At an earnings event on Wednesday, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he grew up in a union home and knew the strike was painful for workers and their families.

We are very determined to reach an agreement as soon as possible. One that is fair and allows unions, industry and everyone to move forward into the future, he said.

Lawless reported from London. Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this report.