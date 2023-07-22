Jury Dutys Ronald Gladden on what he knew and what changed

If you haven’t watched Jury Duty yet, be aware that this article contains spoilers.

Amazon Freevees Legal Department recently received four Emmy nominations. Since its spring premiere, the viral hit has become a fan favorite; moreover it was garnering a lot of positive media coverage. We caught up with Ronald Gladden, a solar entrepreneur who was thinking of doing a documentary about the justice system, to get a behind-the-scenes look.

Can you tell us about the Amazon Freevee Jury Duty?

Legal Department is a docu-style comedy in which I felt like I was part of a documentary exploring the legal process. This was going to be a behind-the-scenes look at what happens in the deliberation room and what happens in the courtroom. Unbeknownst to me, everyone around me was actors. Everything was wrong.

How did you become a member?

I was a solar contractor in San Diego before I signed up for this. I felt a little burned. I was really looking for a new experience. I came across an ad on Craigslist that advertised to be part of a documentary.

What were your first thoughts on the other jurors, including Hollywood A-lister, James Marsden?

I was obviously ready to meet and interact with new people. I thought, I’m going to be surrounded by a lot of people. Some of them are probably going to be a little different; it’s like that. We’re all a little different, you know? So that’s kind of what I expected. Seeing James there caught me off guard. I’m not proud to admit how long it took me to fully realize who he was!

Audiences have seen outrageous moments, like when Todd, the juror, shows up in court in chair pants. Or when you play what you think is a Korean gambling game and you win $2,000, but don’t take it. What was your favourite?

[Playing the game with Ken]. It’s actually a real Korean board game. It was great. Even though I felt bad for the way it ended with Ken, it was still a good time.

It seems that real friendships have been formed. What kind of bond did you create with the band?

The relationships I made with these people were genuine. Everything they told me about their past lives, about themselves, what they went through, the things they did, it was actually real.

When the judge revealed that it was all wrong, did you feel cheated?

The best way I can describe it is sensory overload. I had the feeling in my gut all the time that something was wrong. They made me on camera several times saying, “I feel like I’m on reality TV. Like, this can’t be real. What’s going on?”

On the day of the reveal, everyone was so quick to let me know that, like, “Hey, we understand none of this was real. But the one thing that the relationships we formed were real.” They were so quick to let me know it wasn’t wrong. And that’s honestly what made it all worth it for me.

Your life has probably changed a lot since the show came out.

My life completely changed overnight, I don’t even like to use that word, but apparently I’m famous now and I don’t understand that concept yet. It’s always a weird feeling.

You won $100,000 from this experiment. Plans to spend it?

As a matter of fact, [my plans are] survive in Southern California and spoil my little corgi pup, Meatball.

Jury Duty is a viral hit. What do you think is the reason this show has become so popular?

It’s a combination of everything. It’s a light comedy that feels good. It’s super original. This is something that has never been done before.

And, the audience it reaches [spans generations]. People have told me that their 9-year-old child watches it, and their 80-year-old mother watches it too. I think it’s just the ultimate humanity that has reached so many people.

What can people take away from your Jury Duty experience?

If there’s anything people take away from that, it’s just being a decent person. I am labeled as a hero. I’m flattered, but that sounds like a weird title, because if you look at what I did day to day, all I was trying to do was just be a decent human being. Show kindness to everyone, be respectful, help people in need. Just be kind to each other. It’s that simple.

Check Legal Department on Amazon free. It is also available for watch on prime video.