Entertainment
Jury Dutys Ronald Gladden on what he knew and what changed
If you haven’t watched Jury Duty yet, be aware that this article contains spoilers.
Amazon Freevees Legal Department recently received four Emmy nominations. Since its spring premiere, the viral hit has become a fan favorite; moreover it was garnering a lot of positive media coverage. We caught up with Ronald Gladden, a solar entrepreneur who was thinking of doing a documentary about the justice system, to get a behind-the-scenes look.
Can you tell us about the Amazon Freevee Jury Duty?
Legal Department is a docu-style comedy in which I felt like I was part of a documentary exploring the legal process. This was going to be a behind-the-scenes look at what happens in the deliberation room and what happens in the courtroom. Unbeknownst to me, everyone around me was actors. Everything was wrong.
How did you become a member?
I was a solar contractor in San Diego before I signed up for this. I felt a little burned. I was really looking for a new experience. I came across an ad on Craigslist that advertised to be part of a documentary.
What were your first thoughts on the other jurors, including Hollywood A-lister, James Marsden?
I was obviously ready to meet and interact with new people. I thought, I’m going to be surrounded by a lot of people. Some of them are probably going to be a little different; it’s like that. We’re all a little different, you know? So that’s kind of what I expected. Seeing James there caught me off guard. I’m not proud to admit how long it took me to fully realize who he was!
Audiences have seen outrageous moments, like when Todd, the juror, shows up in court in chair pants. Or when you play what you think is a Korean gambling game and you win $2,000, but don’t take it. What was your favourite?
[Playing the game with Ken]. It’s actually a real Korean board game. It was great. Even though I felt bad for the way it ended with Ken, it was still a good time.
It seems that real friendships have been formed. What kind of bond did you create with the band?
The relationships I made with these people were genuine. Everything they told me about their past lives, about themselves, what they went through, the things they did, it was actually real.
When the judge revealed that it was all wrong, did you feel cheated?
The best way I can describe it is sensory overload. I had the feeling in my gut all the time that something was wrong. They made me on camera several times saying, “I feel like I’m on reality TV. Like, this can’t be real. What’s going on?”
On the day of the reveal, everyone was so quick to let me know that, like, “Hey, we understand none of this was real. But the one thing that the relationships we formed were real.” They were so quick to let me know it wasn’t wrong. And that’s honestly what made it all worth it for me.
Your life has probably changed a lot since the show came out.
My life completely changed overnight, I don’t even like to use that word, but apparently I’m famous now and I don’t understand that concept yet. It’s always a weird feeling.
You won $100,000 from this experiment. Plans to spend it?
As a matter of fact, [my plans are] survive in Southern California and spoil my little corgi pup, Meatball.
Jury Duty is a viral hit. What do you think is the reason this show has become so popular?
It’s a combination of everything. It’s a light comedy that feels good. It’s super original. This is something that has never been done before.
And, the audience it reaches [spans generations]. People have told me that their 9-year-old child watches it, and their 80-year-old mother watches it too. I think it’s just the ultimate humanity that has reached so many people.
What can people take away from your Jury Duty experience?
If there’s anything people take away from that, it’s just being a decent person. I am labeled as a hero. I’m flattered, but that sounds like a weird title, because if you look at what I did day to day, all I was trying to do was just be a decent human being. Show kindness to everyone, be respectful, help people in need. Just be kind to each other. It’s that simple.
Check Legal Department on Amazon free. It is also available for watch on prime video.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/entertainment/ronald-gladden-jury-duty-details
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Landmark defense deals are evidence of warming Saudi-Turkish relations – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Jury Dutys Ronald Gladden on what he knew and what changed
- Venus Williams visits Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca
- Sacramento set to honor Adele in September
- Local Experts Opinion on West Nile Virus Detection in Hampden County
- Henry Kissinger, an old friend of China, according to Xi Jinping | Today’s News
- Why Donald Trump’s Radical Post-Election Agenda Matters
- 28% GST on online games: Industry stakeholders write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- When can the next UK general election be held?
- Hollywood actors and writers enter 2nd week of strike with no sign of agreement
- NFL Division Rankings 2023: AFC North is the toughest division in football
- New default fonts for Aptos, Microsoft and Office documents