Actor Muniz in the middle of ARCA points battle

July 21From 2000 to 2006 he played the main character in the television sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle”.

Now Frankie Muniz is in the midst of a championship battle in the ARCA Menards Series.

The 37-year-old is in his rookie season at ARCA, driving for Rette Jones Racing in the #30 Ford. He comes to Pocono Raceway for the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 Friday at 6 p.m. Racing kicks off NASCAR weekend on the 2.5-mile triangular track at Long Pond.

With seven top-10 finishes in nine races, including four sixth-place efforts, Muniz sits second in the ARCA standings with 369 points. That’s 49 behind leader Jesse Love.

Muniz has always had a passion for racing. He has competed several times in the Toyota Celebrity/Pro Race in Long Beach, California. He competed in the Formula BMW USA Series in 2006 and the Champ Car Atlantic Series from 2007 to 2009. Injuries sustained in an accident in 2009 forced him to put his racing career on hold. He took it over last year, driving a Late Model at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif. In January it was announced that he would join Rette Jones Racing.

“The racing is so much fun in this series. Honestly, it’s so close,” Muniz recently told the ARCA website. “It’s a dream come true. I’m having a blast and loving it. Really.”

Love, an 18-year-old driver for Venturini Motorsports, has four wins, including back-to-back wins at Talladega, Kansas and Charlotte. He also has three poles, seven top fives and eight top 10s to lead the standings with 418 points.

Lara’s Andres Perez is third with 355 points. Christian Rose is fourth with 344 points and Jon Garrett completes the top five with 304 points.

Another driver to watch is Connor Mosack. The 24-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver has finished in the top 10 in each of his three ARCA starts this season.

A different driver has won the ARCA race at Pocono for 31 consecutive races. With no previous winners entered in this year’s race, that streak will stretch to 32.

Double Duty

With four races in three days at Pocono, many drivers have to compete in more than one race.

Chase Elliott, defending winner of the HighPoint.com The 400 Cup Series race will also drive for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Series on Saturday. This is Elliott’s first Xfinity Series start since August 2021 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won the Xfinity Series Championship in 2014.

Daniel Suarez, Cole Custer and Ty Dillon are also entered in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will compete in both the Cup Series race on Sunday and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 on Saturday. All three drivers are past winners of the Trucks race at Pocono.

Four drivers Austin Hill, Kaz Grala, Parker Kligerman and Corey Heim are to compete in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races.

Besides the ARCA Series race, Mosack will compete in the Xfinity Series race.

Together

Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 is the penultimate race of the Trucks Series regular season. Next week’s race at Richmond is the regular season finale. The final seven-race playoffs begin Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Six drivers are locked into the playoffs with wins. Heim, Zane Smith, Grant Finallyger, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar each have two wins and Ben Rhodes has one.

This leaves four spots remaining. Ty Majeski seems to have one as he is currently 95 points above the cut line. Provided there is a repeat winner or win from a driver who cannot qualify for the playoffs, Majeski must score 12 points to clinch a playoff berth.

Then things get really tight. Matt DiBenedetto is five points above the threshold, Nick Sanchez is two points above and Matt Crafton one point above. Stewart Friesen is one point below the threshold, followed by Tanner Gray (24 points below), Chase Purdy (49), Tyler Ankrum (76) and Jake Garcia (77).

Difficult ticket

Pocono Raceway has announced that there are only a limited number of grandstand seats left on the 200 level for Sunday HighPoint.com 400.

Seats on Levels 100 and 300 of the Main Stand, as well as premium seats in the Suites, Terrace Club and Club Pocono are sold out.

Also, camping on the grounds is full. A limited number of places are available in the grandstand camping area outside of turn 3.

There are still seats left for Friday and Saturday. For more information or to buy tickets, visit poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929.

NASCAR ON POCONO SCHEDULE

Friday

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ARCA series practice

12:30-12:50 Practice of the ARCA series

1:35 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice

2:05-3:00 p.m. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

3:35-4:05 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

4:05-5:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

6 p.m. ARCA Series Sunset Hill 150 Shooting Range

SATURDAY

Noon NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

2:35 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:20-4:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

5:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Mountains 225

Sunday

2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Contact the author:

[email protected]