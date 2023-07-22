Entertainment
Actor Muniz in the middle of ARCA points battle
July 21From 2000 to 2006 he played the main character in the television sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle”.
Now Frankie Muniz is in the midst of a championship battle in the ARCA Menards Series.
The 37-year-old is in his rookie season at ARCA, driving for Rette Jones Racing in the #30 Ford. He comes to Pocono Raceway for the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 Friday at 6 p.m. Racing kicks off NASCAR weekend on the 2.5-mile triangular track at Long Pond.
With seven top-10 finishes in nine races, including four sixth-place efforts, Muniz sits second in the ARCA standings with 369 points. That’s 49 behind leader Jesse Love.
Muniz has always had a passion for racing. He has competed several times in the Toyota Celebrity/Pro Race in Long Beach, California. He competed in the Formula BMW USA Series in 2006 and the Champ Car Atlantic Series from 2007 to 2009. Injuries sustained in an accident in 2009 forced him to put his racing career on hold. He took it over last year, driving a Late Model at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif. In January it was announced that he would join Rette Jones Racing.
“The racing is so much fun in this series. Honestly, it’s so close,” Muniz recently told the ARCA website. “It’s a dream come true. I’m having a blast and loving it. Really.”
Love, an 18-year-old driver for Venturini Motorsports, has four wins, including back-to-back wins at Talladega, Kansas and Charlotte. He also has three poles, seven top fives and eight top 10s to lead the standings with 418 points.
Lara’s Andres Perez is third with 355 points. Christian Rose is fourth with 344 points and Jon Garrett completes the top five with 304 points.
Another driver to watch is Connor Mosack. The 24-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver has finished in the top 10 in each of his three ARCA starts this season.
A different driver has won the ARCA race at Pocono for 31 consecutive races. With no previous winners entered in this year’s race, that streak will stretch to 32.
Double Duty
With four races in three days at Pocono, many drivers have to compete in more than one race.
Chase Elliott, defending winner of the HighPoint.com The 400 Cup Series race will also drive for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Series on Saturday. This is Elliott’s first Xfinity Series start since August 2021 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won the Xfinity Series Championship in 2014.
Daniel Suarez, Cole Custer and Ty Dillon are also entered in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.
Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will compete in both the Cup Series race on Sunday and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 on Saturday. All three drivers are past winners of the Trucks race at Pocono.
Four drivers Austin Hill, Kaz Grala, Parker Kligerman and Corey Heim are to compete in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races.
Besides the ARCA Series race, Mosack will compete in the Xfinity Series race.
Together
Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 is the penultimate race of the Trucks Series regular season. Next week’s race at Richmond is the regular season finale. The final seven-race playoffs begin Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.
Six drivers are locked into the playoffs with wins. Heim, Zane Smith, Grant Finallyger, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar each have two wins and Ben Rhodes has one.
This leaves four spots remaining. Ty Majeski seems to have one as he is currently 95 points above the cut line. Provided there is a repeat winner or win from a driver who cannot qualify for the playoffs, Majeski must score 12 points to clinch a playoff berth.
Then things get really tight. Matt DiBenedetto is five points above the threshold, Nick Sanchez is two points above and Matt Crafton one point above. Stewart Friesen is one point below the threshold, followed by Tanner Gray (24 points below), Chase Purdy (49), Tyler Ankrum (76) and Jake Garcia (77).
Difficult ticket
Pocono Raceway has announced that there are only a limited number of grandstand seats left on the 200 level for Sunday HighPoint.com 400.
Seats on Levels 100 and 300 of the Main Stand, as well as premium seats in the Suites, Terrace Club and Club Pocono are sold out.
Also, camping on the grounds is full. A limited number of places are available in the grandstand camping area outside of turn 3.
There are still seats left for Friday and Saturday. For more information or to buy tickets, visit poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929.
NASCAR ON POCONO SCHEDULE
Friday
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ARCA series practice
12:30-12:50 Practice of the ARCA series
1:35 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice
2:05-3:00 p.m. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
3:35-4:05 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series practice
4:05-5:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
6 p.m. ARCA Series Sunset Hill 150 Shooting Range
SATURDAY
Noon NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
2:35 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series practice
3:20-4:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
5:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Mountains 225
Sunday
2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Contact the author:
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/poconotes-actor-muniz-middle-arca-190600833.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump proposes death penalty for human trafficking
- Actor Muniz in the middle of ARCA points battle
- Flyers Cutter Gauthier, Cole Knuble, Devin Kaplan play in US hockey event
- Open Championship: SB Nations Fit Check with Billy Horschel headlining
- Jokowi says government will ensure stunting reduction in all regions
- Bollywood News: Arjun Kapoor’s Lady Killer put on hold due to budget issues? CA News
- Landmark defense deals are evidence of warming Saudi-Turkish relations – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Jury Dutys Ronald Gladden on what he knew and what changed
- Venus Williams visits Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca
- Sacramento set to honor Adele in September
- Local Experts Opinion on West Nile Virus Detection in Hampden County
- Henry Kissinger, an old friend of China, according to Xi Jinping | Today’s News