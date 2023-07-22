Bawaal review: The most insensitive film of the year is here | Bollywood

There’s a lot to record and process in the sheer mess that is Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, but let’s start with something that immediately strikes: boldness. Here’s a traditional Bollywood romance that deliberately contextualizes the unimaginable horrors of World War II and the Holocaust to fit into the narrative of a failing marriage. Hitler becomes a metaphor for human greed; and Auschwitz, Nazi Germany’s largest concentration camp, is recreated to imagine the two protagonists as a Jewish couple suffocated by pesticides. Impossible to digest a film like Bawaal, and that it exists today, in all its singular insensitivity. (Also Read: Bawaal Celebrity Review: Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar Hail Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Career Best Performances) Bawaal is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Adjustment

The story begins in present-day Lucknow, where the scene is set for our protagonist, Ajay Ajju Dixit (Varun Dhawan), to make a heroic debut on his bike, catching the attention of the people in his neighborhood. For what? Because our Ajju, we are told, is more aware of his “image” than anything else in the world.

He works as an elementary history teacher in the city, but how he got the job is still a “mystery”. In reality, he is a good-for-nothing man-child and a pathological liar. He is married to Nisha (Jahvi Kapoor), an intelligent woman, who has epileptic seizures. Nisha told this to Ajju, who is too ashamed to kick her out of the house, fearing that the world will know the truth and her image will suffer.

Ajju and Nisha’s trip to Europe

Ajju’s carefully constructed image is threatened by his own mistake: he slaps a student in class and it turns out his father is an MP. Ajju gets a temporary suspension immediately. It is then that he hatches a totally baffling plan to travel to places in Europe, which have been affected by World War II, and teach his students about the tragedy. On top of that, Ajju’s parents (played by Manoj Pahwa and Anjuman Saxena) happily fund the trip as they want the couple to get closer. Nobody asks questions yet? GOOD.

From there, Bawaal becomes a completely different beast. Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote Bawaal with Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra and Shreyas Jain, is less interested in the untold horrors of war than in the coming of age of its macho protagonist. At the Musée de l’Arme in Paris, an orchestra performance is unbearable for him and he wants to run away. He mocks the way they speak a language several times to Nisha, then begs her to come with him the very next day. He sends his videos from the site to his students, who seem to learn a lot from his ramblings.

The context of the Holocaust

A visit to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam prompts Ajju to ask Nisha what she would do if she had one day to live. When Nisha asks why he acts philosophically, this is what he says: “Anne Frank ke ghar se nikalne ke baad thodi philosophie toh banti he (After visiting the Anne Frank House, expect some philosophy).”

Nisha says she would wear a dress and drink beer at a nearby cafe. Cue for their romantic development, and a ridiculously staged song arrives. The more we try to wrap our heads in the tone-deaf positioning of the story in Bawaal, the worse it gets.

It doesn’t help that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have zero chemistry. Varun is particularly infuriating to see his coming-of-age angle barely make a difference. Janhvi seems oddly unaware of what’s going on around her and struggles with the worst dialogue. There is a special place in hell reserved for this line equating Hitler with human greed. My ears are still bleeding.

Bawaal’s more insensitive bits are saved for last, when the two visit Auschwitz concentration camp and imagine themselves suffocated inside the gas chambers. It’s an excruciatingly gruesome and shameful portrayal, in which the Holocaust is merely a narrative scapegoat for the characters to face their fears and save their toxic marriages. By the time the two reunite, the historical subtext disappears. Black and white fades to inject color into scenes. The effect is disconcerting to say the least.

It’s a film so blinded by its own warped version of romance and self-esteem that one of the greatest human tragedies becomes a metaphor to feed it. This is not to forget the unimaginable horrors of war. Film is an immersive and empathetic medium that offers us the space to accommodate so many untold stories, places and generations that continue to be haunted by its remnants. But from a distant place.

There is no point in even trying to contextualize this horror and imagine what one would do in this situation. It is a deeply problematic exercise in narcissism and worse, in invalidating the stories of countless victims, whose experiences can never be examined. Bawaal is perhaps the most tone deaf and insensitive film Hindi cinema has produced in recent memory. It’s a history lesson no one deserves to follow.