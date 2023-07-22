Actor best known for his role in Yes Minister The Irish Times





Born February 5, 1929 Deceased July 12, 2023 John Nettleton, who died at the age of 94, was a prolific actor for more than half a century. He was admired for the dozens of classic supporting roles he played on stage, but he gained his greatest recognition on screen. His comic flair was best exploited as the cold and calculating Sir Arnold Robinson in the television sitcom Yes Minister (1980-84), which is set in the halls of Whitehall. Although his presence and resonant voice invested authority in the characters he played, Nettleton was shy and utterly starless. He described himself as a working-class actor, adding: I have an image smoking a pipe. I’m a high-ranking civil servant, soldier, judge, Harley Street doctor. Yes Minister, the biting political satire created by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, cast him as Cabinet Secretary, a scheming bureaucrat who manipulates Jim Hacker (played by Paul Eddington), the Minister of the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs, through his Permanent Under-Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby (Nigel Hawthorne). By the time Hacker rose to the highest post in government in the sequel, Yes, Prime Minister (1986-88), Sir Arnold retired and became chairman of the Freedom of Information Campaign. Television fame came to Nettleton after three decades on stage which began with performances of Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon, followed by a series of roles and plays in the West End with the National Theater company. Nettleton was born in Sydenham, south London, to Alfred Nettleton, a factory supervisor, and his wife, Dorothy (née Pratt). On leaving St Dunstans College, Catford, he trained at Rada and graduated in 1951. He married actor Deirdre Doone (née Anne Cooper) in 1954 after appearing with her on a tour of the Elizabethan theatre. He then broke into the West End, worked as a contract actor with the Royal Shakespeare Company, followed by a decade with the National Theater Company. Nettleton and his wife teamed up to take Raymond Briggs’ stage version of his anti-nuclear story When the Wind Blows on tour (1984-1985). Both members of CND themselves, they played elderly couple Jim and Hilda Bloggs, based on the screenwriters’ own parents, who trust the authorities in the aftermath of a nuclear attack. When he starred in John Hales’ play The Noise Stopped for ITV’s Armchair Theater series in 1966, a reviewer remarked on his similarity to Alec Guinness in the deliberate speech, the apparent underplay, the suggestion of fire under the ice. Nettleton continued to appear in character roles on television, and the talent for comedy he demonstrated on Yes Minister led to him being cast in a series of sitcoms. He is survived by his wife and their three daughters, Sarah, Joanna and Jessica.

