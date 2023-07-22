More popular actors than stars

When you hear the words that Hollywood actors are on strike, what do you imagine?

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in evening dress and diamonds, asking for more money with gold signs? Do you suppose the strike means more millions for the Tom Cruises and Dwayne Johnson of the world?

While our perception of actors is skewed by the wealthy and glamorous few who have become mega-stars, they represent only a tiny fraction of the 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which launched the strike on July 14. Visiting the picket protests in New York and Los Angeles, you’re much more likely to encounter actors who are barely earning a living, fending for themselves on public health care, and working many other jobs to make ends meet.

Only a very small percentage of actors make a living from acting, and an even smaller percentage are what we call movie stars, says Helen Rella, head of employment law at New York law firm Wilk Auslander. While it can be inconvenient for audiences to have shows interrupted or delayed, those who work in the industry to support their families are at risk of suffering a great deal. And it gets worse with each passing day.

We explain what SAG-AFTRA is, who’s really on strike, and why big movie stars are just a tiny piece of the puzzle.

What is SAG-AFTRA?

SAG AFTRA is an American union representing actors and other entertainment and media professionals. It is made up of “approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voice overs and other media professionals,” according to the guild’s official website. SAG-AFTRA is the result of a merger between two unions: the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Both were founded in the 1930s and merged in 2012. “We are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world,” according to the mission statement.

Only SAG-AFTRA’s television and theater acting divisions are on strike, meaning commercial actors, news anchors and others are still on the job.

Tell me more about who’s in SAG-AFTRA

The vast majority of actors on strike right now are middle-class performers living on paychecks and working multiple jobs. And during the strike, members will go without the work and pay they rely on.

“Celebrities are a very small part of our union,” says Ashley Nicole Black, actress and writer known for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” “Most of us are what you call ‘working actors.’ for a good scene. Most of us are middle class.

An official briefed on union membership, but who has not been authorized to speak publicly, said 92% of its active members earn less than $80,000 a year and 86% do not have union health insurance, meaning they earn less than the $26,000 a year required to qualify.

“SAG’s biggest group is made up of background actors,” says Black. “Some people call them extras, but they’re not extras; they’re essential. The background actors work the longest hours for the lowest pay and they’re the ones who make the worlds we create on screen feel real and lived in.”

She added that while some may think acting as a hobby, it is a career and a livelihood for many.

“For those of us who joined the union, this is our career,” she says. “How we feed our families, pay our rent, and get health insurance. Before, you could do those things as an active actor. But now, even though we’re doing the same job, thanks to the streaming model, we get paid less for it.”

Black’s feelings are echoed by other SAG members.

“Not everyone in this business is rich,” Leslie Jones said in a video about last week’s strike. “There are people in this business right now, writers, crew members and background people, who aren’t making enough money to pay (their) rent.”

Matt Damon has also spoken out in favor of working-class actors. We must “protect marginalized people,” he said at the premiere of “Oppenheimer” last week.

But are there any famous members of SAG-AFTRA, right?

Yes. They make up a tiny percentage of the membership, but most of the TV and movie stars you know are in the guild. Famous faces who have visited the picket lines already include Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Jeremy Allen White and Guild President Fran Drescher. Others, including George Clooney, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Renner, Octavia Spencer and Mark Ruffalo, expressed their solidarity on social media and in interviews.

SAG-AFTRA is “15 times larger” than the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2. Media coverage of the picket lines showed “stars you recognize alongside actors you don’t know,” says entertainment attorney Jonathan Handel, an expert on Hollywood unions and guilds. “And of course, it’s the actors that most people don’t recognize who are most affected.”

Are there any actors who are not in SAG-AFTRA?

Yes. Actors from other countries have their own unions, such as Equity in the UK and ACTRA in Canada. Broadway actors are unionized through Actors Equity. That’s why some TV shows and movies, like HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” continue to film new material during the strike. Enough of their actors come from outside the United States to keep the show going.

But there are also aspiring film and television actors in the United States who haven’t worked hard enough to get their SAG-AFTRA card yet. And the stars of reality TV shows, whether they’re competition-type shows like “The Amazing Race,” reality shows like “Vanderpump Rules,” or dating shows like “The Bachelor,” aren’t usually actors and aren’t part of the guild. Famous reality and game show hosts can be part of SAG-AFTRA, such as Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”), but this work is not covered by the SAG-AFTRA contract.

Contributor: Brian Truitt

