Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO weighs in on talks – The Hollywood Reporter





Amid America’s industry’s historic double strike by actors and writers, a top Hollywood executive reflects on how the two sides could work to resolve the labor stalemate. “We want to find an agreement. We have to come to an agreement. Even if the newspapers wrote the opposite. We want to get back to the table and fix this issue quickly,” Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said at the Audiovisual Producers Summit in Trieste, Italy on Friday. “It’s not true that we don’t want to negotiate,” the executive said, referring to the breakdown of talks with SAG-AFTRA, the union for actors on strike since July 13. “Exactly the opposite. We are sorry for the strike. We are aware of the importance of screenwriters and actors, who are key partners in the production of films and series. The problem must be solved. This situation is difficult for everyone. Even for people who are not unionized, who cannot work anyway. Vinciquerra also said that “the offer made to SAG-AFTRA was the best we have ever put on the table”. Onstage with Vinciquerra was producer Tarak Ben Ammar, who runs production and distribution company Eagle Pictures (which distributes Sony in Italy). “The other day I had just walked out of Sony’s office and saw the picket lines,” he said. “I stopped the car and rolled down the window to gauge people’s moods. I asked, ‘Why are you knocking?’ They said they were demonstrating against the studios. They asked me: ‘And where are you from?’ I replied that I lived in France, and they said: ‘You strike well there.’ Added Ben Ammar, “Work will soon resume. It’s everyone’s desire, both studios and workers.” But if in the United States the industry is stagnating, in Italy it is more active than ever. The Cinecittà studios are full for the coming months, and Ben Ammar himself announced last June his intention to invest “40-50 million euros” in a brand new production pole, in agreement with the institutions. “There has been a strong acceleration of work,” he said, referring to what the industry is already calling – with some nervousness, in Rome – “Cinecittà 2”. “This summer, we should sign the agreement for the land we have selected. The idea is to be operational next summer, in 2024.” The deal between Eagle Pictures and Sony resulted in several co-production projects, some in Italian. Among them, the romantic comedy Hotspot – Love without a network by Giulio Manfredonia (Sony acquired the intellectual property for Brazil, Spain, Mexico and Portugal), the remake of on the bestof which Vinciquerra will produce the Mexican version, or The wedding of my best friend. Also in the near future, an Italian-language co-production inspired by a Spanish film, The bodydirected by Vincenzo Alfieri (set in October). A version of this story, which has been translated from Italian, originally appeared on Hollywood journalist Roma.

