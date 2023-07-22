Entertainment
Actor urges Hollywood to promote faith, integrity over evil
PROVO, Utah Kristoffer Polaha, star of upcoming sci-fi action movie The passage, thinks it’s time for Hollywood to create content that will inspire people to do good in the world instead of evil.
Over her many years in the industry, Polaha, 46, has seen a noticeable change in the content being produced in film and television. As a man of faith, he thinks it’s time for Hollywood to create more entertainment with messages of “integrity” and “faith.”
“I think it’s inspiring and uplifting to see someone have integrity, and to see someone fight for love, and to see someone who is true and sincere and what does that look like? We need role models,” Polaha shared in a recent interview with The Christian Post.
“‘I’m in Hollywood, and I love Hollywood, and I think Hollywood tries its best to be as representative as possible, and sometimes it feels awkward and it misses the mark,” he added.
“It’s almost like we’re telling so many stories that we forget to tell the stories that are sort of basic, foundational.
Scheduled to be released in January 2024, “The Shift” follows a man named Kevin, played by Polaha, who lives in a dystopian world where he is confronted by a mysterious person called “The Benefactor” (played by Neal McDonough), who challenges him as he travels the multiverse trying to get back to the woman he is in love with.
The Shift’ deals, very simply, at the core, as we all are, we all have the potential to be broken and rotten in some way. If I gave you a free pass to do anything you wanted to do, would you do it? It’s a very simple question. There are no repercussions, legally it’s fine, morally it’s fine, here’s a pass, do whatever you want. So that’s what you give to my character, he explained.
The main character is a power broker, and in all but one multiverse he represents an agent of chaos.
He kills people. He makes things happen. He destroys things. But in this version, the truth of Kevin is that he is a man of integrity. He fights to be good, and he’s a man of faith and he [trying to get back to the love of his life, his wife], detailed Polaha. “And so what you see is this guy, literally trying to go to the end of every universe to try to find this girl.
Polah’s character is tempted in every universe he travels through by a character who represents the devil. Polaha said that for many years entertainment made people dance with the enemy because it was such an opposite portrayal of reality.
I think as a Christian, when you read the Bible, you know there is the devil. What fascinated me was that Jesus did two things: He healed the sick and He cast out demons, said the actor and author.
“As a Christian we have no authority over others, but we have authority over principalities in the spiritual realm, and even Shakespeare recognizes that there are so many things that are visible and invisible, that cannot be conceived by the mind of man,” Polaha continued.
“We recognize psychics. We recognize ghosts. We recognize aliens.
Polaha recognized spiritual warfare by waging the infection of evil in the world, but he also maintained the allure of the flesh.
The world is broken and I think left to our own devices, if you take the hall pass and do what you want, it becomes very easy to start nurturing your own nature because we are full of pride, we are full of lust, we are full of greed, he noted.
Polaha cited actors Marlon Brando and James Dean, popular stars known for playing likable bad boys, as examples of Hollywood having “loved to embrace that meaty, raw, even satanic element” of life.
“There’s a pretty clear line between this idea of good and evil and this idea of dancing with the devil,” he told CP. “There’s this weird appeal and there’s this weird fantasy element of like, ‘Well, I’m doing so well on my own, but I want to see this little window.
“I think now the world has caught up, life has imitated art,” he added. “I think we’ve come into the culture, where, really, our real life is way more blatant than anything we’ll ever be allowed to put on screen. When you think about sex trafficking, mass shootings, we can get as dark as we want. You can’t write things down in the world.
Polaha said Hollywood now has a responsibility to show what it would look like if the world was good, saying he felt it was “Hollywood’s job to start showing the fantasy of what integrity looks like, the fantasy of what it looks like to have faith, the fantasy of what it looks like to have a good man and a good woman”.
“You can still tell all the stories and you can still represent everyone. Everyone can be represented by that,” Polaha concluded.
Let’s start showing people what it’s like to be tested and still have faith, and still be true to your faith, and still have integrity, and still have honesty, what does that look like?
|
