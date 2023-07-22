Amrita Arora in Badshah [Video]





If there is one vehicle that has always remained a favorite among Bollywood personalities, it is the evergreen Mercedes-Benz G-Class, known as G-Wagen. The old-school luxury off-roader has found its way into various Bollywood celebrity garages in the past, including those of Ranbir Kapoor and Jimmy Shergill. However, in the past couple of years, few other Bollywood celebrities have added the Mercedes-Benz G-Class to their car collections with the arrival of its brand new version in the Indian car market. Details of new Bollywood celebrities who recently added the Mercedes-Benz G-Class are shown in a YouTube video of “Cars For You”. Rohit Shetty, Director Starting with the list, the first is the eminent Bollywood director, Rohit Shetty, renowned for his series of films Singham and Golmaal. His next films are Golmaal Five And Singham again. The wealthy director added a white Mercedes-AMG G 63 to his collection. Shetty, who also owns a few other high-end cars like the Lamborghini Urus, Land Rover Range Rover and Ford Mustang GT, is often spotted driving his G-Wagen himself. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Parmish Verma, singer Even music industry personalities are enamored with the charm of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. We have the famous Punjabi singer, rapper and actor Parmish Verma who bought a G-Wagen for his car collection. He might not be very familiar to those who live outside of Punjab and North India, but some of you might remember the attack on him by a gangster who shit him in 2018. Parmish’s Mercedes AMG G-63 is black in color. His other vehicles include the trusty Toyota Fortuner SUV and the high-performance Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Badshah, rapper Last year, Badshah also added a G-Wagen to his garage. Like Parmish Verma, he also has a black AMG G-63 SUV. Badshah is arguably one of India’s most famous singers and rappers and has always loved high end cars. His other cars include a very famous Rolls Royce Wraith which he never drives, a few Lamborghini Urus super luxury SUVs and a BMW 640d along with several other high end cars. Ahmed Khan, director and choreographer Choreographer, actor and director Ahmed Khan recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. He bought the white colored SUV as a gift for his wife, after buying it used from Big Boy Toyz. It was a surprise gift for his wife Shaira Khan on their 25th wedding anniversary. Shaira Khan is also a car enthusiast. Ahmed Khan’s most famous car is a bespoke Batmobile that he bought and gifted to his wife. Amrita Arora, actress Amrita Arora bought a brand new Mercedes-AMG G 63 in a shimmering green shade called Emerald Green Metallic. The delivery of the car took place at AMG Performance Center Mumbai, and she took delivery of the car with her two children Rayaan and Azaan and her husband Shakeel Ladak. Most of you might know the actress from the movie Kambakkht Ishq – and your GenX parents know her as the bubbly Channel-V VJ of the 90s. Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG SUV Currently, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in the Indian car market in two versions G 400d AMG Line and G 63 AMG. The G 400d AMG Line is powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six diesel engine, which produces 326 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the more powerful and more expensive G 63 AMG is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo petrol engine, which develops 577 hp of maximum power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. Both versions of the G-Class are fitted as standard with a 9G-Tronic (9-speed) automatic gearbox. While the G 400d AMG line is priced at Rs 2.55 crore, the G 63 AMG carries a more eye-popping sticker price of Rs 3.49 crore. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

