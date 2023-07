THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN actor reportedly up for SUPERMAN: LEGACY’s Jimmy Olsen

Superman: Legacy Writer and director James Gunn has confirmed he’ll be going down a comedic path with the film’s Jimmy Olsen, and a reliable scooper may have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite photographer. If this rumor is to be believed, The Amazing Spider-Man And The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Actor Skyler Gisondo is wanted for the role. He’s played Gwen Stacy’s brother in Sony Pictures blockbusters and definitely has the attributes to bring Jimmy to life on screen. Besides these two Marvel films, Gisondo is known for his work inVacation,LibraryAnd Licorice Pizza. On television, he starred inSanta Clarita diet,FairfaxAnd The complex. Casting has been halted amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, so we don’t expect that to be made official anytime soon. If that’s not true, Gunn may choose to take to social media to debunk the rumor, but Gisondo would be a perfect fit for Superman’s best friend. Jimmy first appeared in the pages ofAction comics #6 in November 1938. He has already been played on screen by Tommy Bond, Jack Larson, Marc McClure, Michael Landes, Justin Whalin, Sam Huntington, Aaron Ashmore, Michael Cassidy and Mehcad Brooks. “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.”reads the synopsis of the film.“He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned.” David Corenswet stars as the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane. other recent cast additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Superman: Legacyis set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. https://t.co/TTSrCtmcmf pic.twitter.com/pTZl9F18M0 CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) July 21, 2023

