Why the SAG-AFTRA streaming revenue proposal was rejected – The Hollywood Reporter

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing Hollywood studios and streamers in union negotiations, offers its side of the story regarding the deal the group offered SAG-AFTRA before the performers union went on strike.

In a 23-page document released Friday afternoon, the AMPTP responded to SAG-AFTRA’s version of events, provided in a July 17 table of alleged union proposals and management responses. “Substantial portions of this table are misleading, either in characterizing the producers’ offering or in omitting key details,” the group said. In its own chart of SAG-AFTRA proposals and AMPTP counter-offers, the group gave its take on the union’s demands and responses, saying the ultimate package it offered the union on July 12 was worth more than $1 billion in pay and benefits increases.

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted SAG-AFTRA to comment on the document.

One of SAG-AFTRA’s boldest proposals during its 2023 negotiations was for actors to receive a reduction in streamer subscription revenue “generated when their [performers’] the performances are broadcast on streaming platforms. The AMPTP claimed that this proposal had been discussed “numerous” times and “each time, the producers pointed out that they had fundamental objections to the Union proposal and requested that the proposal be removed, as it served as an obstacle to reaching an agreement”. According to the group, the proposal gives performers their usual fixed residuals for streaming projects “also a new residual that ‘shares’ revenue that is somehow attributed to the show.” The group added: “The Union offers to ‘share’ the success, but not the failure. It’s not sharing. (Of course, before the advent of streaming entertainment, actors shared in success but not in failure – if a project was successful and repurposed or retweeted, those performers were compensated with residuals beyond their initial payouts, but were not penalized if the project performed poorly.)

The group further asserted that because the AMPTP is a group of producers (some of whom are under the same banner as the distributors), the proposal does not “follow the money”. AMPTP says, “The Union proposal creates a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores the relationship between program providers and exhibitors.

On the key issue of base salary increases, the union was asking for an 11% increase in the first year and 4% in the second and third years, while the AMPTP proposed a 5/4/3.5% combination. This offer, said the AMPTP, was “historic”, arguing that “the last time the union won a general wage increase of 5% in a year was in 1988”. According to AMPTP, the producers’ proposal would provide $717 million in additional salary compensation, more than double the gains from the 2020 SAG-AFTRA contract, which would have increased salaries by $305 million.

Regarding the hot topic of AI, SAG-AFTRA said its proposal would “establish a comprehensive set of provisions to protect human-created work and require informed consent and fair compensation” when a member’s performance is ingested into an AI-powered system. According to the union, AMPTP’s counter-offer “failed to address many vital concerns, leaving lead performers and background actors vulnerable to having most of their work replaced by digital replicas.”

The AMPTP disputed this characterization, saying it offered a “blanket” proposal to which the union ultimately never responded. Part of its language, the group said, required companies to obtain consent to use a “digital replica” of a background actor “other than for the film for which the background actor was hired.” The group also stated that it agreed not to use digital replicas of background actors in lieu of hiring the required number of background actors per contract from SAG-AFTRA.

As for the performers, the AMPTP argued that they agreed to require consent to create a “digital replica” of that member and to “digitally alter the performance beyond the typical edits that have always been done in post-production.” When a company wants to use a “digital replica” for a project other than the one the artist has committed to, it “must obtain the consent of the artist and negotiate separately”, the group claimed.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for a week since the union and AMPTP failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday July 12. Both sides blamed each other for the subsequent work stoppage of about 160,000 union members, which halted and delayed major productions that the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike had yet to impact, such as Dead Pool 3 And Mission: Impossible 8. The SAG-AFTRA strike is the union’s first in more than 40 years and marks the first “double strike” where performers and writers have picketed film and television companies in more than 60 years.