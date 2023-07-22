How to Become an Actor in Washington, D.C.

Like so many actors before him, it was a performance of the musical hair spray it changed everything for Ivn Carlo. I fell in love and I was like, I’m doing this, he recalled recently. He was in high school at the time and a very average athlete, but he immediately caught the bug and started auditioning. Growing up in suburban Maryland, Washington, DC has always felt like home and for several years it has.

Carlo got his sea legs as an actor in DC primarily in the theatrical and industrial scenes, both of which are thriving markets there. It was during the pandemic that he transitioned to regular work in front of the camera, which is part of why he plans to move to Los Angeles in a few months. But it’s still an interview on how to become an actor in DC! And Carlo insists it’s a great city to do just that.

First of all, Washington, DC is a theater city. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other opportunities.

The theatrical scene here is very special. It’s really established and it’s very competitive: Signature Theatre, Arena, the Kennedy Center and even the smaller non-union theater venues, they all play a very big role in the acting scene here. Theater is certainly the most established market here. But the advantage of living here if you’re a TV actor is that you’re only a bus ride from New York. It can be tough, like if you’re called and told, you have to get to New York tonight for an early shoot tomorrow, it can be hectic. But I’m young and hungry so I’m making it work! The film/TV community here isn’t as established as the theater community here, but they’re so intertwined.

DC is particularly interesting for the less financially successful first years.

For the young professional just starting out, DC is cheaper than New York. I lived in the city and love it, but it’s so expensive. The city can also be a mental challenge, if you’re not the type of person who likes to be outgoing all the time. Baltimore, which is only about 45 minutes from DC proper, also has a growing presence in the industry right now, especially for TV actors. There are a number of great casting directors out there who are starting to resume their TV and film projects. DC also has tons of industrial projects, which is how I paid my fees when I got out of school.

DC can be a springboard. It can also be a place of return.

Total transparency: I plan to move to Los Angeles in a few months, in order to have a more aggressive location for my career. And that’s just based on the advice my reps gave me. But I like to think of the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia area) as a whole as a place I’d like to come back to after having some success as an actor elsewhere. It’s a great place to act as a jumping off point in either direction of your journey.

This is the first thing DC actors should do when they arrive:

Go see shows. Ticket prices here are incredibly cheap. Go see the shows and after, go introduce yourself to the actors and say: It was a great show, I loved what you did there. Show thoughtful comments, generate a connection, and they’ll ask if you’re an actor. And they will remember you. There’s been so many times where I’ve done this and added that I was looking to work more and without fail they say, Oh, you should join this band, or you should audition for non-union actors next week.

When you start in DC, also start with local representation.

When I started, I had a local manager in DC. She hired me in my last year of undergrad and pushed me into the industrial and print media market on camera. Once I developed materials with them, I started going to bigger agencies in New York. That’s how I met my agency that I have now, which has an office in New York but is more central in Los Angeles.

The DC standard may be softer than those in larger markets.

DC actors are lucky in the sense that some material standards aren’t as rigid as they are, say, in Los Angeles. I heard that in LA, if your portraits don’t look a certain way, you’re not going to be considered, or if your reel isn’t formatted a certain way or you don’t have those kind of credits, you’re going to be put in a certain pool for the job. In DC, if you have your package together and are somewhat polite, you’re an incredibly valuable asset to the agencies that are here, because the talent pool is so much smaller here.

You can start booking jobs in DC right now, even if you don’t have any experience. Here’s how.

Assemble a package. Have some photos. If you have experience in front of the camera, do a reeland if you don’t, get a ring light and put your favorite monologue on tape. It doesn’t have to look fancy. The headshot scene here is much cheaper than in New York. Remember that there are standard differences. I did my last portraits in New York for this reason, but if you’re new to DC, there’s no reason you can’t save some money and do them here.

Wondering which DC neighborhood is best for actors? Start here.

Which neighborhood actors should live in DC depends solely on their preferences. If you’re a city kid and want to be in the city proper, I currently live on H Street, which is a very political urban environment. The closer you are to the Capitol and the monuments, the more you will be anchored there. It is very heavy with protest. Logan Circle is also a great place to live. Outside of town if you’re looking for something a little more suburban, Chevy Chase, Bethesda, those areas both have an upscale young professional vibe that have lots of great bars and restaurants and it’s also a little cheaper than the town proper. U Street is also great if you’re looking for an inclusive area where you can walk down and hit four bars right outside your apartment.

If your path takes you away from DC, you can always come back home.

DC is incredibly inclusive for the LGBTQIA community. It’s also very politically advanced. And living here during the BLM marches, where I could go hand out water bottles and be an active member of the community, is a privilege that’s very unique to DC And you can take your time and figure out where you fit in here, without as much competition as in New York or LA. Don’t let the New York of it all put you off. Yes, New York’s gravitational pull is strong and it can feel like no matter what job you book, you’ll have to travel to New York. But you can have a busy life here and gain great experience and if you finally decide to move on, you’ll still have this great community waiting for you.

