Residents displaced by Hollywood apartment fire scramble to find shelter after Red Cross assistance ends





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Dozens of residents, many of them elderly, have been relocated after a large fire tore through two apartment buildings in Hollywood last week. Many of them stayed at a makeshift shelter set up by the American Red Cross, but on Friday they were told the shelter was closing. “The whole experience is like a bad nightmare,” said resident Andrew Cusimano. Cusimano said that during the fire he immediately grabbed his dog and ran from his apartment as thick smoke engulfed the building on Hollywood Boulevard, located a few miles from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “The smoke got to me,” he said. “It hasn’t caused any problems so far.” Other residents who have been displaced include members of SAG-AFTRA, who are currently on strike. “Right now I’m just trying to pick up the pieces,” one member said. “I will stay on the picket lines.” The shelter closed after allowing displaced residents to go to homeless shelters or elsewhere for housing. The Red Cross helped Cusimano find a new apartment, but he said the rent was too high. Displaced residents said that in addition to feeling desperate, they were outraged, saying their building was in such disrepair that not even smoke detectors sounded when the fire broke out. “Each apartment had a smoke detector near the front door of each apartment, and the smoke detectors did not go off,” Cusimano said. Faced with an uncertain future, some residents have cracked. “I love these people and I’m very worried about them,” said a resident who held back tears. Eyewitness News asked the apartment manager about residents’ claims about the building’s smoke detectors, but he did not comment.

