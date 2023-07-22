Billy Joel hails iconic crooner Tony Bennett | Entertainment
Billy Joel paid a vibrant tribute to Tony Bennett.
The legendary singer died aged 96 on Friday (21.07.23), and the 74-year-old star has already taken to social media to acknowledge his influence on the music landscape.
He wrote on Twitter, “Tony Bennett was one of the most important performers of American popular song in the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who would otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans. (sic)”
Elsewhere, Keith Urban described the late crooner as a “class act”.
He wrote on the microblogging platform, “Just learned of the passing of the great Tony Bennett. What a legacy of not only timeless superb music, but a class act study in cool, grace and elegance.”
Ozzy Osbourne also paid tribute to the iconic star, saying: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Tony Bennetts. Rest In Peace (sic)”
Meanwhile, Barack Obama also praised the legendary crooner.
The former US president described him as an “iconic songwriter and artist” and a “good man”.
Alongside a photo of himself and the singer, Obama – who served as the 44th President of the United States between 2009 and 2017 – wrote on Twitter: “Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and artist who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man – Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed during my inauguration. We are thinking of his wife Susan, his children and all those who miss him today . (sic)”
Bennett’s death was announced earlier on his Twitter account.
A statement read: “Tony left us today but he was still singing at his piano the other day and his last song was Because of You, his first No 1 hit.
“Tony, thanks to you, we have your songs in our hearts forever. (sic)”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos