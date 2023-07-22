Entertainment
Food bank feeds striking actors and writers in Los Angeles
A food bank on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles, California is showing solidarity with striking actors and writers by feeding them for free.
It’s been a little over a week since SAG-AFTRA members announced at a July 13 press conference that its members were going on strike. The union, which includes actors, recording artists, radio personalities and other media professionals, joined the WGA, which has been on strike since May 2, pausing the earning potential of nearly 200,000 entertainment professionals until a resolution is reached.
So on July 16, Kristina Wong, actress, comedian, writer and self-proclaimed food bank influencer, posted a ad on instagram which attracted a lot of attention. In the post, Wong describes a deal she and Glen Curado, CEO and founder of the World Harvest food bank, reached together in response to the first joint walkout by those two unions. since 1960.
FREE GROCERY FOR SAG-AFTRA ACTORS & WGA Writers Until Strike Ends!, Wong wrote in the post’s caption. This is a very real offer to help our union brothers and sisters through this historic struggle for our livelihoods!
Wong asks interested people to drop by, and the affectionately named Uncle Glen Curado will provide them with a grocery cart worth over $300. All they have to do is show up Monday through Saturday and show the staff their SAG-AFTRA or WGA card.
You’ll receive a fresh produce cart and all the basics you need to stay healthy on those picket lines! Wong added.
While World Harvest has had an all-time policy of providing low-cost or free food to all who need it, including working families, veterans, students, or senior citizens whose financial contribution is not sufficient to meet daily food needs, this new policy means actors and writers who picket and need food can get a meal.
I started this project in 2007 to help the working poor. We’re about 15 and 16 right in the middle of LA, Curado tells TODAY.com, adding that while he typically distributes or sells between 50 and 100 food carts a typical day, since the announcement, that’s increased significantly. Yesterday, we had 180 at the end of the day.
Wong has been a regular at World Harvest for years and spoke to us and Corado during a shift she took, helping with the influx of new faces entering the food bank that day. She explains why this offer seemed to touch such a nerve.
The truth is that over 80% of us don’t qualify for our health insurance. I was never called a SAG actor, Wong told TODAY.com.
Wong, who is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Theaterexpose it requirements To qualify for benefits as a member of SAG, which represents nearly 160,000 people in the entertainment industry and costs $3,000 to join: A member must earn at least $26,470 to get it. In reality, only 12.7% of SAG members are eligible for a health plan, according to the union.
So imagine that more than 80% of the union barely earns a living wage, she explains.
Although Wong has been a member of SAG since 2002, she has taken jobs outside of the industry to make ends meet. A few years ago, she came across World Harvest when she was challenging herself to spend only $50 a month on food at one of most expensive cities to live in the United States.
I used to do bottom work and eat craft servings, Wong says, recounting an anecdote of how she was yelled at for putting extra bags of chips in her bag on the tray. I was so embarrassed but Glen is chasing you with food.
Other people in the industry also help with the food. For example, Price is Right host Drew Carey has offered to buy lunches and dinners for any WGA member at two Los Angeles restaurants, already paying at least $10,000 for meals.
With no end in sight for the strike, World Harvest’s new policy has been shared around Hollywood, being released by Orange is New Blackstars Taryn Manning and Kimiko Glen, among others. Both Wong and Curado say they’re willing to help out for as long as it takes.
There were people today who had tears in their eyes, they couldn’t believe how generous it was, Wong said.
Several people broke down yesterday and started crying and, you know, I’m a screamer and my whole team too, a world of screamers, adds Curado. To see the struggle, it’s real. It’s sad that such a big industry earning millions of dollars can’t even pay someone a stable income.
