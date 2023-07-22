Hollywood is on strike. These Texas film and television productions are still filming.

On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild joined the ongoing strike launched by the Writers Guild of America in May. Both groups are seeking higher salaries, residual payments when viewers watch episodes on streaming services, and the establishment of formal rules regarding the role of AI in the entertainment industry. The combination of the two strikes effectively put most scripted Hollywood productions on hold, perhaps for a long time yet. The absence of union writers meant that projects in development were largely halted, while the absence of union actors meant that even projects already written could not continue. But here in Hollywood, Texas, there are a handful of exceptions.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing the actors, grants waivers on an individual basis for independent projects that do not involve stricken companies – not all productions are made by member organizations of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, and freelance work has long been crucial to the entertainment industry. In theory, at least, it’s a win-win for the union. Some of its members can continue to work even if the strike continues against the biggest players in the industry, while they are powerful (and very well paid) frames are forced to watch projects in which they are not involved continue, providing leverage to the union by demonstrating alternatives. (In practice, many of the independent projects will eventually be sold to the same companies the unions are striking against, but that’s a matter for a later date.) As of July 19, forty-five projects across the country have applied for and won these waivers, a number of which are either made in Texas or at least adjacent to Texas. Here’s a look at Texans who, with the blessing of their union, are working through the double strikes.

Anniversary

Friday night lights Kyle Chandler leads the cast of this dystopian political thriller (which also includes Grapevine native Mckenna Grace). Project Details are rare, but he doesn’t appear to be particularly Texan beyond Coach’s presence. The film centers on a family “torn apart” by a political movement called the Change that is sweeping the United States. We don’t know exactly how Anniversary qualified for the waiver, as the film is a co-production with Lionsgate, but either way the plot looks grim!

Bob Trevino likes this

The feature debut of Tracie Laymon, Houston native and University of Texas at Austin alumnus, Bob Trevino likes this is a true indie with no cast announced yet. The plot centers on a young woman who, while searching for her estranged father online, forms a close bond with another man with the same name. Laymon has been in the game for a while, mostly working on shorts and TV, so we’ll be curious to hear more about this one – it’s unclear exactly where he is in the production process, but since the project has requested a waiver, it will likely start soon.

The Chosen (season 4)

The chosen is deemed independent, although distribution deals for the first three seasons of the series include hit companies Amazon Prime, Netflix and Peacock. No such deal has been signed for the show’s fourth season, which is currently filming in Utah before returning to its Midlothian base for further production. As a result, the ongoing Jesus biopic is the first TV project to receive a production waiver.

ick

A casting notice for background actors for pitched horror comedy ick as Shaun of the Dead meets The blob. It also promises an A-list cast and an A-list director, though no names are publicly attached to those roles. A report last month from Brenham radio station KWHI-AM noted that the project will be filmed downtown at the home of Blue Bell Creameries in early August, while most of the filming appears to be taking place in Houston.

Mother Mary

Dallas-area filmmaker David Lowery is one of the most prominent Texas directors working today, and not all of his projects are independent – his most recent film was live-action Peter Pan and Wendy for Disney+, his second project for the entertainment giant after its 2016 remake pete’s dragon. Lowery built his name on emotionally charged indies, including A Ghost Story, The Old Man and the Gun, And The green knight– all for the independent distributor ultrahip A24 (which is not one of the companies hit). He is working again with A24 on Mother Mary, which stars Anne Hathaway and I can destroy you Michaela Coel in a film about the relationship between a fashion designer and a musician.

Amziah King’s rivals

Oklahoma director Andrew Patterson has sold his directorial debut, The immensity of the night, to Amazon after winning an audience award at the Slamdance Film Festival. He’s back in his home country for the sequel, a crime thriller that pairs him with Matthew McConaughey, in the title role. The project is funded by Black Bear Picturesan independent company with an impressive track record, having already supported Oscar nominees The imitation game And muddyas well as McConaughey’s 2016 feature Gold.

The little game

Another true indie, The little game is both shot and filmed in Sherman, near the Oklahoma border, under the direction of local writer/director Frank Sanza. This is, as you might have guessed, a golf film, about a teenage golf star applying for a scholarship and his younger brother.