Jeff Tweedy goes solo at the Boulder Theatre, the Wood Brothers take Chautauqua, Sierra Hull to eTown and more weekend fun – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Solo visit Wilco frontman and songwriter Jeff Tweedy has amassed an impressive catalog of solo music over the years, and the hell is happening with special guest Le Ren at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Theatre, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $45 to $60; axs.com. Musical Two dreamers meet on the Sunset Strip in the 1980s in Rock of Ages, the adorable rock musical featuring songs from the big hair era, played at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, with matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through July 30, by The Arts HUB Players, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $15 to $28; theartshub.org. Arrange An immigrant family takes a bittersweet journey to the turn of the last century to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest in Edmonds Stories, playing at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with an additional performance at 7:30 p.m. August 3 through August 5, at the Theater Company of Lafayettes Mary Miller Theatre, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; $22 to $25; tclstage.org. Culture Feast on the rich tapestry of Persian classical music when Ahmad Soufiani plays the tar and setar of traditional Persian instruments during a one-hour concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Longmont Public Media, 457 4th Ave., Longmont. Visit centre-villelongmont.com for more details. WEEKEND the bard The Colorado Shakespeare Festival continues its summer live theater season with the non-Shakespearean comedy One Man, Two Guvnors from Saturday August 13 at the Roe Green Theater on the CU campus in Boulder; $24 to $73; cupresents.org. Roots Music For the latest album, The Wood Brothers recorded old-school style, using a 16-track tape recorder, and created Heart is a Hero, and you can listen to the trio when they play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $43 to $53; chautauqua.com. Theater on TV David Tennant (TVs Dr. Who) stars in the stage production of Harold Pinter Theatres’ drama Good, about a good German caught up in unthinkable decisions at the start of World War II. See the performance on screen during the live broadcast from the National Theater at 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Boedecker Theater at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $12; thedairy.org. COMING bluegrass Sierra Hull had performed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall when she was 12, and these days the 31-year-old bluegrass artist is touring the country with her band, and they will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; $34; etown.org. FREE Blues Award-winning R&B artist Shemekia Copeland shares her soul music at 5:30 p.m. Friday during the Louisville Street Faire at Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville; free; centrevillelouisville.com. CHILDREN Film and have fun All ages of children and adults are invited to “My Neighbor Totoro: Family Film Social,” which includes a film and film-themed craft time, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Public Library Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Blvd., Boulder; free; boulderlibrary.org.

