As Fans Worry About Potential Sony Pictures Delay Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verseone of its actors Peter Parker provided an exciting update on its development.

After Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse broke box office records and became another huge critical success, just like its predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, Spider worms 3 already has fans on edge waiting for its debut.

But looking at how Sony is currently poised to make history with Spider worms 3which comes only 10 months after its predecessor, we are already wondering if it will meet this deadline next year.

Talk with ComicBook.com, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Star Jake Johnson, who plays Peter B. Parker, gave an exciting update on the threequel’s upcoming release.

Johnson recalled how all the directors of the first two films “became executive producers” thus, adding as many entries as possible for both stories.

He also promised that the team of Spider worms 3 won’t stop working on it “until excellent,” regardless of its next release date in March 2024:

“Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of this one: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in… What they did on the first one is that all the directors became executive producers.

He even indicated that it might take “a little bit longer” to finish the film, because the producers “don’t play by anyone’s rules” and are ready to do whatever it takes to make the movies as good as possible:

“And if that means it takes a little longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer – they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work very hard. As actors, they were always shocked that we were called in to record on this one. [about the story]I can not do it.”

This is an exciting surprise considering how little work would have been done on Spider worms 3especially after reports detailed the harsh working conditions of VFX workers on Spider worms 2.

In June, Gwen Stacy star Hailee Steinfeld even noted that she hadn’t recorded any of her elements for the upcoming movie yet, which was one of the first indicators that it might be delayed.

At this time, it appears that Spider worms 3 is almost guaranteed to be delayed, meaning it would hit theaters anytime from June 2024 to December 2024 depending on how quickly progress is made.

Are the delays for Spider-Verse 3 worth it?

Considering how much fans enjoyed the first two spider worms films, it is more than obvious that the producers will do everything in their power to make Spider worms 3 the best possible movie.

The production team even noted how negative feedback on early screenings of the first film helped them make improvements ahead of its debut, further confirming the work they’ll be doing this time around.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have been open about the development of Spider worms 3 from the start, debunking rumors of his execution and keeping fans up to date on what they’re doing every step of the way.

And with epic characters and storylines already planned for this trio, hearing those kinds of quotes from star Peter Parker only heightens anticipation for how Sony will keep this multiverse animated.

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters. For the moment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits the big screen on March 29, 2024.