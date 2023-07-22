Was Trump’s Hollywood star vandalized with ‘Putin’s B****’?





Donald Trump continued to insist that if re-elected to the White House in 2024, he would be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine immediately, making his most recent pledge at the Turning Point Action Conference this week. The former president managed to turn heads somewhat when he suggested that if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not reach a peace agreement, “we are going to give him a lot. We are going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever had if we must. “I’ll close the deal in one day. One day,” he said. However, despite his seemingly more explosive attitude towards Moscow, a photo circulated online this week suggesting others still thought he had a particularly slavish relationship with Putin. Donald Trump (L) speaks during the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow on July 21, 2023. A photo appeared on Reddit this week claiming Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame had been defaced.

From left to right: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images; ALEXANDRE KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Requirement A Reddit post from user OliverOnThreads, posted on July 19, 2023, included a photo of a screenshot of an Instagram post with a picture of what looked like a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, graffitied with “Putins [sic] shit”. The message included the message: “Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized again.” OliverOnThreads wrote on Reddit: “No lies detected.” Facts Trump’s relationship with Putin has been widely scrutinized, but his words this week, threatening further military action against Russia if Putin does not cooperate with his theoretical plans for a peace deal, took on a particularly sharp tone. By all accounts, it appeared the former president’s views on Russia had hardened, making the image on Reddit of allegedly Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star slightly incongruous. While the image was indeed of Trump’s star out for a walk, it was not taken recently. The incident was reported in 2019, with celebrity gossip site TMZ alleging it obtained footage of the culprits disfiguring the tribute. The star was cleaned a few hours later. The post on Reddit (included without this additional context) may therefore erroneously suggest that the downgrade occurred recently, which is not accurate. This isn’t the only time Trump’s place on the Walk of Fame has come under scrutiny. In 2018, a PETA worker claimed he was fired from the animal rights organization after pouring fake blood on the star. The same year, it was again vandalized by someone using a pickaxe. KNBC reporter Jonathan Gonzalez tweeted that the vandal is believed to have called the police himself and left before they arrived, although the LAPD could not confirm this. Newsweek. decision Needs context. While Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with “Putins b****” graffiti, that hasn’t happened recently, which was not explained in the Reddit post. The star was defaced by graffiti in 2019, one of many occasions she was targeted while Trump was president. FACT CHECK BY Newsweek’s Fact Checking Team

