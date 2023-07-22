Mark Bennett: Terre Haute-raised actor Jose Pablo Cantillo reflects on strike issues | Local News

At best, 2024 promises to be one of Jose Pablo Cantillos’ best motion pictures.

The 44-year-old film and TV actor who grew up in Terre Haute where he is better known as Joey has big plans. For months, Cantillo wrote, researched, and secured funding for a film based on bullfighting. He sees the project as a pivotal moment in the second half of my career, an era he is spurred to begin.

I really feel like the first 20 years are just the tip of the iceberg, Cantillo said by phone Monday.

Life is complicated, though. The film industry is on an indefinite hiatus.

The actors’ union (the Screen Actors GuildAmerican Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA) has gone on strike against studios and streaming services (the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). The union representing 160,000 actors, like Cantillo, is on strike for increased series and movie residuals on streaming services (those royalties aren’t as lucrative or stable as old TV reruns), higher pay (only 12.7% of SAG actors earn the minimum annual salary of $26,470 required to qualify for union health insurance, according to The Hollywood Reporter), and to limit self-hearings. -registered which have become the norm since the start of the pandemic.

The actors also want guidelines on using artificial intelligence (or AI) that can generate a likeness of the performers on film for a new performance. The union demands that such use of AI requires actors’ consent and appropriate compensation, trade publication Variety reported.

For viewers at home, the most immediate impact, in addition to cafes grumbling at movie stars on the picket lines, will be fewer new shows on TV and streaming. Scripted television and film production, as well as other programming like late-night shows, had already been halted by the Writers Guild of Americas strike that began in May. Today, writers and actors are on strike together for the first time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan ran SAG.

The shutdown means a Cantillo movie that was supposed to start running in the fall could now be pushed back to 2024.

This means the movie could overlap with his bullfighting movie.

Now we have to figure out how to juggle this opportunity, Cantillo said. So there is a domino effect that affects many aspects of my life as an actor and my realization of a project that I wrote.

He shares the concerns of other actors on the fundamental issues related to the work stoppage.

One thing I absolutely agree with in the strike, and what we were asking for was an increase in residuals and compensation to be more on par with contracts before moving to streaming, Cantillo said. According to Variety, shows on streaming platforms like Disney+ studio services or Peacock, or strictly streaming outlets like Netflix and Amazon, typically have fewer episodes, seasons, and cash advances than network TV series.

Other problems also concern Cantillo.

A hot topic is AI and this whole Chat GPT issue to complete the writing. [And], when will the AI ​​and generated performance be something that could pass for the real thing? Cantillo said. And we would like to have language in there and start regulating that. I think it’s very difficult to know where it’s going to go.

Cantillo wonders how AI will affect his generation of children. He, his wife Kristi and their two daughters Mariah and Eva moved this month from Los Angeles to Greenville, South Carolina. Her youngest daughter, who has developed a passion for musical performance, will attend an arts-oriented high school, which is one of the benefits of the move. Changes in film industry procedures, prompted by COVID-19 pandemic precautions, are also reducing the need for actors to live in Southern California.

Auditions are now all online, and self-tapes are the way [to do auditions], he explained. Likewise, meetings with directors take place over Zoom calls. So you can pretty much live wherever you want to live, Cantillo said.

That said, Cantillo emphasized that he prefers the live auditions and industry energy of California, but enjoys the family conveniences of South Carolina. Like many of his characters in action movies like 2006’s Crank and 2015’s Chappie, he enjoys the nervous tension of in-person testing of his skills.

I like going to venues where the stakes are high and the adrenaline pumping,” Cantillo said. I feel like that’s part of being an actor who comes in and has a human interaction with the editor, the producer, the director, the writer and discovers and finds the character. I miss that. And that’s one of the things that fits with the strike. It is under discussion, that it is now up to the actor to self-register.

Acting has taken Cantillo across the country and the world. After completing his education in Vigo County at Dixie Bee Elementary, Honey Creek Middle School, and Terre Haute South Vigo High School, graduating in 1996, Cantillo earned a degree in marketing and finance at Indiana University Kelley School of Business. But it was an acting class at IU that brought him to the stage and Off-Broadway in New York.

He and his young family moved to California in 2003 as he pursued an acting career. Cantillo has appeared in 26 movies, including 2022’s Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and more than 40 TV shows, including Magnum PI and NCIS during the pandemic years. COVID scuttled a show Cantillo had already started, Coyote, in which he played a Border Patrol agent alongside actor Michael Chiklis. Even in completed projects, production was not business as usual in 2021 and 22. Interaction with other actors was reduced.

The COVID-19 protocols were a very difficult process, but I was really impressed with how we handled it, and we kept saying how lucky we were to work, he recalled.

He also feels blessed to have the opportunity to write and direct a film about his own interests, the bullfighting film. He can’t reveal much about his plot just yet, but Cantillos is clearly eager to see it come to fruition. He visited 10 plaza de toros or bullfighting stadiums in Mexico in May. This journey embodies his aspirations for Act 2 of his film career, going far beyond the current limbo of a work stoppage.

It was really amazing, so I’m very excited,” Cantillo said of the Mexico research trip. It’s amazing, we’ve spent hours and hours driving through Mexico, but it never feels like work because you can see the characters come to life and see different corners of the stadium, where scenes [feel like they] have already happened because you spent so much time imagining it. It’s very exciting to take the next step. I think the last 20 years have certainly helped me get there.