



Summary Samuel L. Jackson criticizes Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for its lack of diversity, comparing it to a Martin Scorsese film he starred in.

Jackson’s potential reunion with Quentin Tarantino for The Movie Critic is uncertain due to their differing opinions on Marvel movies.

Despite all the possible issues, fans are hoping that Jackson and Tarantino can get them behind and collaborate on one final iconic project. Quentin Tarantino’s regular collaborator Samuel L. Jackson has spoken about his views on the acclaimed, Oscar-winning director’s latest film Once upon a time in Hollywood. The film, which is the ninth written and directed by Tarantino, was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $370 million worldwide and winning Brad Pitt the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Jackson, who collaborated with Tarantino in five films (six including those from 1993 true romance), does not appear in Once upon a time in Hollywoodand last worked with the director in 2015 The Hateful Eight. In a career-spanning interview with Vulturediscussing his career, Jackson gave his candid take on Once upon a time in Hollywood. After refusing to say whether he would appear in Tarantino’s next (and final) film, The film criticthe longtime collaborator shared his honest review of the 2019 Oscar winner, taking issue with his undiverse cast and comparing it to a Martin Scorsese classic he starred in. Check out what Jackson shared below: But when I saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I mean, how many black people are there in that movie? Maybe three. It was a bit like watching Goodfellas. When I was in Goodfellas, it’s like me and someone else.

Will Jackson and Tarantino reunite for The Movie Critic? Jackson and Tarantino shared similar career trajectories, as the two men came together, and both saw their careers take off in a big way after-pulp Fiction. They obviously have a strong creative connection, and considering they first worked together almost three decades ago, there’s likely a friendship there as well. With that in mind, many are hoping the pair will reunite for what is expected to be Tarantino’s tenth and final project, film critic, and give their creative partnership the kickoff it deserves. It’s worth noting, however, that while the pair didn’t appear to have publicly fallen out, things may have taken a sour turn when Tarantino made negative remarks about Marvel movies and the fact that Marvel Cinematic Universe actors aren’t actually movie stars. Jackson disagreed with the MCU comments made by his longtime collaborator, and it’s possible the Nick Fury actor, who has appeared in 11 released MCU films, one upcoming and one currently airing Secret Invasion show, felt upset by Tarantino’s remarks and led to a falling out between the two. Both men had extremely successful careers, with Jackson considered the highest-grossing or second-highest-grossing actor of all time, and with Secret Invasion, his work with Marvel is far from over. Fans of both hope that, despite Jackson’s opinions on Once upon a time in HollywoodWhen The film critic is done, the pair can leave behind any issues they may have had and come together for a final and iconic collaboration. Source: Vulture

