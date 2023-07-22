Entertainment
A Quiet Place: Part 2
Full disclosure. I’m sharing a review from two years ago! It’s an instant classic. We’ll be back to new movies next week with TWO Barbie and Oppenheimer!!! Good summer !
Two horror movies in two weeks!!! No, it’s not October, but it’s been fun! The first film came out in 2018 and absolutely crushed it in cinemas. We saw a fresh take on the horror genre and the acting was superb. This was before I did weekly reviews, but it would have easily gotten 5 out of 5 stars. You know the name John Krasinski from The Office. He wrote and directed both movies and it also stars his real life wife Emily Blunt. Small neat side note. Before we get into the next part of this story, let me give you a little insight into how this world works. Essentially, “aliens/monsters” have invaded Earth. However, they are blind and can only find you if you make noise. Hence the name of the film! The first movie was such a great experience in theaters. I’ve seen people tell their partners to STOP eating popcorn. BE QUIET! It was fun. I wondered if this sequel would live up to the freshness and fun of the first.
On the movie.
We are opening in the quiet town where the Abbott family lives. At first, I didn’t know if it was after the last movie ended or in the past. The city seems empty and calm. Immediately you are filled with tension. We then see Lee Abbott (Krasinski) stop in his truck. He opens his door with a loud creak and heads for a grocery store. This is obviously not in the past. We then see the words “Day 1” on the screen. Lee (Krasinski) goes to his son’s baseball game. There he sees his wife Evelyn (Blunt) and children. Eldest son Marcus (Skirt) is set to beat the next in order. As Lee sits down, he talks to a friend and neighbor named Emmett (Murphy). I found that they tried hard to make you realize that this character would be important. We then get some nice banter from Lee and her daughter Regan (Simmonds), she is hard of hearing and like in the first movie, the family uses sign language to communicate. While Marcus (Skirt) is led by 2 blows we see a crash in the sky and everyone panics. The creatures are coming.
We then reduced to over 400 days later. “427? Days” appears on the title screen. If I can read my notes correctly! We’re back in the present day. If you watched the first movie, you’ll know how things went. For those who haven’t, WATCH IT!!!! I won’t spoil the first movie.
The Abbott family goes in search of other survivors. Finally, the meeting with Emmett (Murphy) who becomes one of the main characters of this film. Where Emily Blunt’s character Evelyn starred in our first entry, it really seems like her young daughter Regan (Simmonds) is leading this one. She is fantastic. Really the whole cast is exceptional.
The score for this film also works. I’ve talked about this in the past, but for me, horror movies need to include complementary film music. Think of The Shining. The music envelops you immediately. The same can be said for this film. I will also say that it broke the curse of the sequel. Normally, the sequel never lives up to the original. A few notes on this. First if it looks like a continuation. However, things are bigger, meaner and even… STRONGER? Like I said, the casting works, and changing the “tracks” adds creativity and life to this story. It was a nice change of pace. If you are a fan of the horror genre. Put down the paper and go find the first representation. This is the best movie so far this year. VERY IMPRESSED! 5 out of 5 stars.
